Forms command posts in villages, Jokowi leadership successfully suppresses the spread of Covid-19





Loading…

Various policies to tackle the pandemic have been published by President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). Photo / BPMI Setpres / Muchlis Jr

JAKARTA – Various policies to fight the pandemic have been published by President Joko Widodo ( Jokowi ). Among them, forming Covid-19 station up to village level and RT. – Various policies to fight the pandemic have been published by President Joko Widodo (). Among them, formingup to village level and RT. This policy is the key to the successful management of the pandemic to date. Cooperation at the lowest level is also a form of collaboration from different lines to work together to resolve pandemic issues. Jokowi involves all stakeholders so that the pandemic ends soon. This principle of Jokowi collaboration has been shown to be able to reduce the number of spreads of Covid-19 in all regions of Indonesia. Also read: Task Force: Camat must immediately ask villages to create Covid-19 command posts One of them is the province of Central Sulawesi (Sulteng). The head of the Central Sulawesi Provincial Health Bureau, I Komang Adi Sujendra, said that the collaboration policy brought by Jokowi has been able to have a very positive impact. He also admitted that he greatly appreciates President Jokowi’s maneuvers. The strategy was adopted by the central government which functioned to form the Covid-19 task force from national to sub-district, he said on Sunday (2/1/2021). “Thank goodness if I see real results from the efforts of the government, the collaboration between the center and the regions as well as the provinces, districts and cities at the village or sub-district level is able to produce results. very positive results, ”Komang said. He explained that Jokowi’s metric for success can be seen from the decreasing number of active Covid-19 patients. Not only that, he also said the death rate continued to drop, which is to be thanked. “The parameter is that the new daily cases have continued to decline, so there are fewer active cases and the death rate can be removed,” he added. Based on data released by Nikkei Asia, Indonesia under Jokowi’s command has managed to become the number one country with the Covid-19 healing index in Asean. This is inseparable from the various strategic policies pursued by Jokowi. (rca)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nasional.sindonews.com/read/645785/15/bentuk-posko-hingga-ke-desa-arahan-jokowi-berhasil-tekan-penyebaran-covid-19-1641114072 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos