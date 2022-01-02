Trump leads GOP in 2024 presidential poll





Former President Donald Trump holds a significant lead over other potential Republican candidates in the 2024 presidential election, edging Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis by 43 percentage points, according to a new poll.

When asked who they would support in the 2024 election, 54% of Republicans chose Trump, while 11% chose DeSantis and 8% chose former Vice President Mike Pence, according to a Reuters / Ipsos poll. last month and released on Friday.

Trump has not officially announced another White House candidacy, but has said he is “thinking about it.”

“I think a lot of people will be very happy, frankly, with the decision, and will probably announce it after midterms,” ​​he said in an interview in November.

Nikki Haley, the UN ambassador to the Trump administration, came in fourth with 4 percent support, followed by Senator Ted Cruz (R-Texas) at 3 percent, and the former governor of the New Jersey Chris Christie, Sen. Marco Rubio (R -Fla.) And Texas Gov. Greg Abbott getting 2 percent.

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) Each finished with 1%.

Fourteen percent answered “not sure”.

President Biden has not said whether he will stand for re-election in 2024 – a rematch of the 2020 contest.

While both have high familiarity ratings, Biden has a slight edge over Trump – 99% to 98%.

The other potential GOP candidates lag behind Trump in familiarity scores – with Cruz at 92%, Christie at 82%, and DeSantis at 76%.

Former President Donald Trump has not officially announced a new White House candidacy. Sean Rayford / Getty Images

Among potential Democratic presidential candidates, Vice President Kamala Harris has a familiar rating of 96% and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has a rating of 76%.

Biden’s preference rating of 52% is slightly higher than Trump’s 44%.

Fifty-six percent say they have an unfavorable opinion of the former president, while 48 percent say this about Biden.

The survey interviewed 4,407 adults between December 13 and December 17.

