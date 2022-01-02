Officially, President Jokowi extends Covid-19 pandemic status





Suara.com – President Joko Widodo has extended the disaster status of the Covid-19 pandemic in the country. The decision was made on the basis of Presidential Decree or Presidential Decree No. 24 of 2021 regarding the determination of the factual status of the Covid-19 pandemic in Indonesia which was set on December 31, 2021. “The determination of the Covid-19 pandemic which is a global pandemic according to the declaration of the World Health Organization continues in practice and has not ended in Indonesia,” said the presidential decree which was downloaded from State Secretariat website, Jakarta, Sunday (02/01/2022). The status of the Covid-19 pandemic has been in effect since April 13, 2020 on the basis of Presidential Decree No. 12 of 2020 concerning the determination of non-natural disasters for the spread of Covid-19 as a national disaster. With the status of pandemic, according to the presidential decree, the government implements policies in the field of state finances and the stability of the financial system based on three legal foundations, namely: Also read:

AFF 2020 Indonesian National Team finalist Jokowi: you struggled hard First, law number 2 of 2020 concerning government regulation in lieu of law number 1 of 2020 concerning state financial policy and the stability of the financial system to manage the Covid-19 pandemic and / or cope threats that endanger the national economy and / or financial system stability within the law. Second, the law that regulates the budget of state revenue and expenditure after following the legislative process with the DPR, including in the context of approving budget allocations and determining the ceiling of the budget deficit to manage the Covid-19 pandemic and its impacts, and after having received consideration from the RMR. Third, other related laws and regulations. In addition, as part of the management, control and / or prevention of the Covid-19 pandemic and its impacts, particularly in the health, economic and social fields. According to the presidential decree, the government can determine the policy mix through the establishment of a funding regime between the government and business entities engaged in funding health services and other regimes. In the presidential decree, the government said it had reviewed Constitutional Court decision number 37 / PUU-XVIII / 2020 which stressed the importance of a president’s statement regarding the factual status of the Covid-19 pandemic in Indonesia, it was necessary to provide legal certainty as to the end of the Covid-19 pandemic. In its decision of October 28, 2021, it was indicated that the Constitutional Court had decided that the Covid-19 law (UU number 2 of 2020) would only apply as long as the status of the Covid-19 pandemic did not apply. not been announced as ending. by the President and at the latest until the end of the 2nd year since the promulgation of the Covid-19 law. (Included between) Also read:

Public services are unsatisfactory, Jokowi: no tolerance for complications

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.suara.com/news/2022/01/02/185959/resmi-presiden-jokowi-perpanjang-status-pandemi-covid-19 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos