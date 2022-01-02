Trump receives terrible advice when planning press conference on anniversary of Capitol riot, ex-aide says





Former President Donald Trump reportedly received “terrible advice” from his staff before a press conference he plans to hold on the anniversary of the Capitol riot.

Alyssa Farah Griffin, who was previously Mr. Trump’s director of strategic communications, told CNN’s Kaitlan Collins that January 6 would be a good day for him to be silent, and that aides urging him to speak on that day. make the wrong call.

“Well that’s an interesting question because, keep in mind, the former president also announced that he would be holding a press conference that day which I think if anything proves he is receiving always terrible advice from those around her, ”Ms. Griffin mentioned. “It would be a wise day for him to remain silent, to let those who were victimized on Capitol Hill speak about this very important and solemn day.”

She said she didn’t expect to see a reluctant or apologizing Mr. Trump at the press conference, but rather expected him to continue pushing the election lies.

“But I think instead you’ll hear some sort of, you know, tone from him that this reiterates the lies that the elections were stolen, saying that those on trial for the insurgency are political prisoners, ”she said. . “So that’s going to put the Republicans on Capitol Hill in a very, very tight position. Which side are they going to fall on?”

Capitol Hill Democrats will be hosting their own events alongside Mr. Trump’s anniversary press conference.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that there would be a number of events reminiscent of the attack on Capitol Hill, including testimonies from lawmakers, a prayer vigil with members of the Senate and a roundtable with historians to “establish and preserve the story” of January 6.

The January 6 account was controversial, as some Republican lawmakers, such as Representatives Marjorie Taylor Greene and Matt Gaetz, sought to reframe the event as an example of Democrats using the state to punish “patriots” for voicing their rights to the government. title of the First Amendment, as opposed to a failed insurgency attempt.

Mr Gaetz began trying to tell the tale of the Capitol riot just hours after it took place, telling lawmakers that “antifa” was in fact behind the attack, despite all evidence to the contrary.

Other Republicans, like Sen. Ron Johnson, have denied hours of video footage showing Trump supporters attacking police and threatening lawmakers.

We saw a lot of videos of people on Capitol Hill, and they weren’t rioting. It doesn’t look like an armed insurgency when you have people walking through the Capitol and I don’t tolerate it, but they stay in the ropes of the rotunda, ”he said. “This is not what an armed insurgency would look like.

Perhaps the most egregious lie by Republican lawmakers regarding the riot is that of Congressman Andrew Clyde, who said in a hearing that, based on television coverage of the event, “you would think in made it just a normal sightseeing visit. ”

Mr Clyde was pictured hiding and barricading himself during the riot.

Despite their best attempts to minimize the riot, more than 700 people were arrested for participating in the attack, and many have since been charged and sentenced to prison.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/us-politics/trump-capitol-riot-anniversary-advice-b1985418.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos