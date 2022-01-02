Putin, Erdogan pledge to strengthen Russian-Turkish relations

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan are committed to strengthening their relationship, the two sides said.

In a phone call, Putin and Erdogan reviewed bilateral cooperation and reaffirmed their determination to continue strengthening the mutually beneficial partnership between Russia and Turkey, ”the Kremlin said on January 2.

“The parties also addressed global issues, including recent proposals on the development of legally binding agreements that will guarantee Russia’s security, the situation in the South Caucasus and efforts to resolve the Syrian and Libyan crises.” , adds the press release.

Turkey Communications Directorate noted the call focused on actions to improve relationships.

The Caucasus, Syria and Libya as well as regional and international developments were discussed during the meeting which reiterated the determination to advance Turkey-Russia cooperation in all fields, the Turkish side said.

The call comes as NATO member Turkey, which has the alliance’s second-largest army, angered Moscow by supplying Ukraine with weapons, including armed drones that were used to the first time against Russian-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine at the end of October.

Turkey has good relations with Kiev and Moscow, but has criticized Moscow’s seizure of Ukraine’s Crimean peninsula and has expressed support for Ukraine’s territorial integrity.

Russia has amassed around 100,000 troops near its border with Ukraine, raising fears that it is preparing for a possible offensive as it demands sweeping security guarantees from the United States and the United States. NATO.

In particular, Moscow wants NATO to refuse membership of Ukraine and other former Soviet countries and to cancel military deployments in central and eastern Europe.

Russia and Turkey are also cooperating in diplomatic action to bring stability to the South Caucasus after Azerbaijan’s victory over Armenian forces in the late 2020 war against Nagorno-Karabakh.

Turkish and Armenian special envoys are expected to meet in Moscow this month to launch talks on normalizing relations as part of a larger Russian-mediated regional peace effort involving Armenia and the ally from Turkey, Azerbaijan.

In Syria and Libya, Russia and Turkey support opposing camps but have generally cooperated in an attempt to reduce the conflict.