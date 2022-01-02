Premium BBM canceled after Jokowi sets new rules?

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – President Joko Widodo (JokowI) has just set a new rule concerning the distribution and the selling price of premium fuel oil (BBM) or 88 RON. This regulation appeared after the speech about the abolition of the premium fuel type in the Indonesian market.

As quoted from Included between, On Sunday (2/1/2022), the new rule was in Presidential Regulation (PP) RI number 117 of 2021 regarding the third amendment to Presidential Regulation number 191 of 2014 regarding the supply, distribution and retail price of the petroleum fuel (BBM). The regulation was adopted on December 31, 2021.

In the PP, the government states that its objectives are to reduce the exhaust emissions of motor vehicles, to optimize the supply and distribution of fuel oil throughout Indonesia.

The regulation includes changes to Presidential Decree No. 191 of 2014 in Article 3 for paragraphs (3) and (4) and the addition of Article 21B and Article 21C which regulates:

The special type of fuel for the assignment is gasoline with a minimum RON of 88, which is a premium to be distributed in the assignment area which covers the entire territory of the unitary state of the Republic of Indonesia. (paragraphs 2 and 3).

The Minister may determine changes in the type of special fuel for the assignment and the assignment area based on the results of a coordination meeting led by the Minister who organizes the coordination, synchronization and control of ministerial affairs. in government administration in the economic sector.

This rule changes the assignment area for the distribution of bonuses in Presidential Decree 191 of 2014, which is excluded in seven regions, namely DKI Jakarta, Banten, West Java, Central Java, DIYogyakarta, East Java and Bali, so that there are currently no exceptions for the premium distribution area.

Another change concerns the composition and the price formula, namely between article 21A and article 22, 2 articles are inserted, namely article 218 and article 21C.

Article 21B, paragraph (1), stipulates that in order to support clean and environmentally friendly energy, the type of gasoline RON 88, i.e. the premium which represents 50 percent of the volume of RON gasoline ( 90), i.e. pertalite supplied and distributed by the business entity receiving the assignment is treated as a special type of fuel. assignment since June 1, 2021 until determined by the Minister.

The aim is to support clean energy that respects the environment.

In addition, Article 21 B, paragraph (2), which governs the base price formula, the market index price and the retail price of 88 RON (premium) fuel oil as a component of the fuel oil forming gasoline type 90 RON refers to the provisions of RON type 88 as a special type of fuel allocation.

Later, the regulatory agency will verify the volume of the trust fuel type (paragraph 3), while the inspection and / or review of the premium volume calculation will be carried out by an authorized auditor.

Based on the results of the audit and / or the review of the auditor’s calculations, the Minister of Finance determines the compensation payment policy after coordination with the Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources and the Minister public enterprises (paragraph 5).

In the meantime, the compensation payment policy referred to in paragraph 5 is implemented in accordance with the financial capacity of the State.

Finally, the regulatory agency assigns missions to commercial entities receiving missions for the supply and distribution of special fuel for the mission.

In Article 21 C, President Jokowi instructs the Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources to develop and establish a roadmap for clean and environmentally friendly fuels, based on a meeting coordination chaired by the coordinating Minister of the Economy.

Meanwhile, previously, the Premium Fuel Oil (BBM) phase-out plan was confirmed by Pertamina President-Commissioner Basuki Tjahaja Purnama.

He said reports regarding the plan had been received. However, he said, regarding the technical implementation, it was the board of directors.

“Next year Premium is phased out,” he said Business, Thursday (12/30/2021).

