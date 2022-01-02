Boris Johnson urged by Conservative MPs to face cost of living crisis | Politics





Boris Johnson has been urged by Tory MPs and his peers to tackle what they believe will be a cost-of-living crisis for many in 2022. In a letter released on Sunday, the 20 parliamentarians said rising energy prices would pose more problems for UK consumers than in other comparable countries and that the government should cut VAT on fuel bills and remove taxes. environmental taxes on energy, to ease the burden on families. The letter was released in the form of a poll of voters in the Red Wall seats the Tories won in the 2019 election showed support for Johnson and his plummeting party, fearing family finances could go downhill. deteriorate over the coming year. With rising energy bills, tax increases set to take effect in April, and rising inflation, the cost of living is expected to be one of the dominant political issues in 2022. Last week, the group The Resolution Foundation’s think tank said costs for average households could increase by 1,200. In their letter to the Sunday Telegraph, hosted by Craig Mackinlay, who chairs the conservative Net Zero Scrutiny group, MPs and their peers say that when the energy price cap is reassessed in April, domestic tariffs are likely to rise. enormously, directly fueling a cost-of-living crisis for many and pushing them into what is called energy poverty outright. They say that although energy prices are rising internationally, UK government policies have exacerbated the problem for consumers. We have almost only raised our energy prices, through taxes and environmental levies, faster than those of any other competitive country, they write. The signatories, including Steve Baker and David Jones, both former Brexit ministers, Esther McVey, the former secretary for work and pensions, and Lord Lilley, a cabinet minister in the 1990s, say the removal of VAT on fuel bills would be a step in the right direction. direction and that removing environmental taxes on energy would reduce fuel bills by 23%. In an article for the Mail on SundayTory MP Lee Anderson, who won Ashfield over Labor in the last election, said his constituents cared much more about rising energy bills than about the platitudes being conveyed on the green agenda. The Andersons article was published with the results of a Deltapoll survey of people living in the 57 seats won by the Tories in the last election, suggesting that Labor is now 49% in those constituencies and Tories just 33%. The same poll suggests that across Britain Labor is 40% and Tories 35%. Deltapoll said if those results were replicated in a general election, Johnson would lose more than 100 seats. The poll asked more detailed questions of voters living in the Red Wall seats won by Johnson in 2019, suggesting that 40% of them think their household finances are in a worse state since taking office conservatives, compared to only 12% who say they are. better. In the coming year, 41% expect to be worse off and 16% to improve. By a two-to-one margin, voters in those seats don’t think Johnson is doing well, the poll suggests, and only a quarter of them believe he will still be prime minister by this time next year. Those voters also believe Labor leader Keir Starmer would be a better prime minister (38%) than Johnson (33%), the poll suggests. And, when asked for their favorite team, 40% go for Starmer and Rachel Reeves, the fictional chancellor, while only 33% choose Johnson and Rishi Sunak, the chancellor.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2022/jan/02/boris-johnson-urged-by-tory-mps-to-address-cost-of-living-crisis The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos