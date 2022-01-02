Attack on Capitol Hill: Cheney says Republicans must choose between Trump and the truth | Attack on the US Capitol





On a day of alarming polls on attitudes toward political violence and fears for American democracy, and as the first anniversary of the Capitol Attack approaches, a Republican member of the House committee investigating the events of January 6 2021 issued a stern warning to his party.

Our party must choose, Liz Cheney told Face the Nation on CBS. We can either be loyal to Donald Trump or be loyal to the constitution, but we can’t be both.

Trump supporters attacked Congress in an attempt to prevent Joe Biden from certifying his defeat, which Trump argues without evidence as the result of electoral fraud. Five people died in a riot in which a crowd roamed the Capitol, looking for lawmakers to capture and possibly kill.

On Sunday, Cheney and Bennie Thompson of Mississippi, the committee chair, again discussed the possibility of a criminal referral for Trump for his failure to attempt to stop the riot or for obstructing the investigation.

Speaking to ABCs This Week, Cheney said there are potential criminal laws involved here, but I think there is absolutely no doubt that this was a dereliction of duty. And I think one of the things the committee needs to look at is a legislative objective, is whether we need tougher penalties for this kind of dereliction of duty.

Thompson said subpoenas could be served on Republicans in Congress who refuse to comply with requests for information of the kind that led to a charge of criminal contempt of Congress for Steve Bannon, the former strategist of Congress. Trump, and on a recommendation of such an accusation for Mark Meadows, Outweighs the Chief of Staff.

The Democrat told NBC Meet the Press that the committee is considering whether it can issue subpoenas to members of Congress, immediately Jim Jordan of Ohio and Scott Perry of Pennsylvania.

I think there are questions as to whether we have the power to do that, Thompson said. If the authorities are there, there will be no reluctance on our part.

Last month, the committee asked Jordan to testify about conversations with Trump on January 6. Jordan told Fox News he has real concerns about the panel’s credibility.

Perry was asked to testify about attempts to replace Jeffrey Rosen, acting head of the Justice Department, with Jeffrey Clark, an official who tried to help reverse Trump’s defeat.

Perry called the committee illegitimate and not properly constituted. A court ruled the panel was legitimate and had a right to see the White House files Trump is trying to protect, an argument that has reached the Supreme Court.

Sunday saw a wave of polls marking the January 6 anniversary.

CBS found that 68% of Americans viewed the attack on Capitol Hill as a sign of growing political violence, and 66% believed democracy itself was under threat.

When asked if the violence would be justifiable to achieve various political goals, the poll reported an average of around 30%. A Washington Post and University of Maryland survey found more than a third of Americans said violence against the government could be justified.

ABC News and Ipsos found that 52% of Republicans said rioters on Capitol Hill were trying to protect democracy.

Other polls have shown clear majorities among Republicans believe Trump is lying about voter fraud and mistrust of the federal election.

On CNN State of the Union, Larry Hogan, Governor of Maryland and moderate Republican with one eye on the presidential nomination, said: Frankly, it’s crazy that a lot of people believe things that just aren’t true.

There has been an incredible amount of misinformation that has spread over the past year. And a lot of people consume this misinformation and believe it like it’s a fact. To think that the violent demonstrators who attacked the Capitol, our seat of democracy, on January 6 were just tourists looking at statues? It’s crazy that anyone can watch this on TV and believe that is what happened.

Cheney told CBS the blame was squarely on his own party.

Far too many Republicans are trying to allow the ex-president, to kiss the ex-president, or to look away and hope the ex-president leaves, or to try to hinder the activities of that committee, but we will not be discouraged. At the end of the day, facts matter, truth matters.

Its host, Margaret Brennan, pointed out that Republicans across the United States, some in states where Trump tried to steal elections have been pushed back, are changing election laws to their advantage.

We must be founded on the rule of law, Cheney said. We must be founded on loyalty to the constitution. So I think for people across the country they need to recognize how important their vote is to their voice. They need to elect serious people who will defend the constitution, not just make Donald Trump’s tender.

Cheney faces a main challenger bidding Trump and getting his backing. The other Republican on the Jan.6 committee, Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, will be retiring in November rather than having such a battle of his own.

Cheney said she was convinced the people of Wyoming would not choose loyalty to a man as dangerous as Donald Trump and that she would win re-election.

She also didn’t say no when asked if she would run against Trump if he sought the nomination next time.

On ABC, Cheney was asked if she agreed with Hillary Clinton, who said a second Trump presidency could end American democracy.

Yes, said Cheney. I think that’s extremely important, given everything we know about the lines he was prepared to cross.

We place the survival of our republic in the hands of the chief executive, and when a president refuses to tell the crowd to stop, when he refuses to defend one of the coordinated branches of government, we cannot. trust.

