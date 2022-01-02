Politics
Rahul Gandhi Responds to Galwan’s Chinese Propaganda Video; asks PM Modi to break the silence
Reacting to a propaganda video showing the Chinese flag hoisted in Galwan, former Congress President Rahul Gandhi said on Sunday that in the valley region, only the flag of India looked great. Using his Twitter account, the 51-year-old leader urged Prime Minister Modi to break his silence on the issue, adding that the country led by President Xi Jinping deserves a proper response.
“In Galwan, only the flag of India looks great. China is to receive a response from India, Modi Ji please break your silence,” one read roughly in his Hindi tweet.
With a video sent to his sidekickWorld time, China has shamelessly tried to push its propaganda against India. Under the lettering “Never give up an inch of land,” the soldiers of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) send New Year’s greetings to the Chinese people. “We promise the homeland to keep the border,” the soldiers said in the video saluting the national flag as a drone over snow-capped mountains waved the red five-star flag in the valley.
The 1988 Consensus, and the 2020 shock to Galwan
In December 1988, Indian Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi paid a historic visit to China, the first such visit by an Indian Prime Minister in 34 years. One of the key decisions made by the leaders of the two countries at the time was that, provided that the territorial disputes cannot be resolved in the short term, Beijing and New Delhi should nevertheless set aside their differences in order to explore growing links in other areas, of which trade has become one of the main prerogatives. It led to a series of agreements, starting with the 1993 Border Peace and Tranquility Agreement, establishing Confidence Building Measures (CBMs) and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) on the Line of Control ( LAC) and a commitment not to change the status quo before the border settlement.
As the two countries continued to collaborate in other areas, China began to develop infrastructure along the border, also known as the Real Line of Control, and when India followed the same line and built a new route to a high altitude air base, it did not go down. well with China. The tensions were evident and ultimately led to the clash on the Sino-Indian border in Ladakh in June of last year, the first in the past 45 years. The clash caused serious injuries on both sides. Almost a year before the clash, as disengagement took place in the Galwan Valley and on the southern and northern shores of Pangong Tso, deadlocks and tensions continue in at least four other places in the eastern plains. of Ladakh Depsang, Hot Springs and Demchok.
