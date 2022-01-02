Republicans, Democrats still divided over Jan.6 insurgency and Trump’s guilt, post-UMD poll finds





The scene near the Capitol in Washington on January 6, 2021 (Washington Post photo by Bonnie Jo Mount)

WASHINGTON – A year after the deadly attack on the United States Capitol, Republicans and Democrats are deeply divided over what happened that day and the extent to which former President Donald Trump wears the responsibility for the assault, amid more universal signs of declining pride in the functioning of democracy at home, according to a Washington Post-University of Maryland poll.

Partisan divisions linked to both the January 6 assault and the 2020 presidential election color nearly every issue raised in the investigation, from the violence that occurred on Capitol Hill that day to the severity sentences handed down against convicted protesters over whether President Biden was legitimately elected. It is only on an issue concerning injured law enforcement officers that there is a broad bipartite agreement.

The percentage of Americans who say violent action against the government is sometimes justified is 34%, which is considerably higher than in previous polls by The Post or other major news agencies dating back to earlier two decades. Again, the point of view is partisan: The new survey finds that 40% of Republicans, 41% of Independents and 23% of Democrats say violence is sometimes justified.

On January 6, the day Congress was due to ratify the 2020 Electoral College vote, Trump asserted at a rally near the White House that the election had been rigged and urged his supporters to fight like hell for stop what he said was a stolen result. Many of his supporters have walked to the Capitol since the rally and have taken part in the violence.

Overall, 60% of Americans say Trump bears a great deal or a great deal of responsibility for the insurgency, but 72% of Republicans and 83% of Trump voters say he has only one responsibility or no liability.

Trump’s attacks on the legitimacy of the election sparked continued efforts in some states to review the results. No such investigation has revealed anything to suggest that the certified results were inaccurate. This did not dull the lingering belief of most of his supporters that the election was somehow rigged.

Overall, the Post-UMD survey finds that 68% of Americans say there is no solid evidence of widespread fraud, but 30% say there is.

[1 in 3 Americans say violence against government can be justified, citing fears of political schism, pandemic]

Large majorities of Democrats (88%) and Independents (74%) say there is no evidence of such irregularities, but 62% of Republicans say there is such evidence. That’s almost identical to the percentage of Republicans who agreed with Trump’s election fraud allegations a week after that attack on Capitol Hill, based on a Washington Post-ABC News poll at the time.

About 7 in 10 Americans say Bidens’ election as president was legitimate, but that leaves nearly 3 in 10 who say he was not, including 58% Republicans and 27% Independents. The 58% of Republicans who say Biden was not legitimately elected president are down somewhat from 70% in a January Post-ABC poll shortly after the attack on Capitol Hill.

Of those who say they voted for Trump in 2020, 69% now say Biden was not legitimately elected, while 97% of Biden voters say the current president was legitimately elected.

Protesters at the Michigan Capitol in Lansing, Michigan on June 17. (Photo for the Washington Post by Sarah Rice)

The Republicans ‘rejection of Bidens’ victory is nothing new. In a post-UMD poll in fall 2017, 67% of Democrats and 69% of Hillary Clinton voters said Trump was not legitimately elected president. The current poll was conducted Dec. 17-19 by The Post and the Center for Democracy and Civic Engagement at the University of Marylands.

Overall, the new survey reflects how much partisan wars continue to rage across the country a full year after the January 6 riot. Trump fueled the discord with lies about election irregularities, and most Republican elected officials have turned their backs on any serious investigation into the roots of the attack and what exactly happened that day. Hopes for unity have largely vanished as doubts about democracy have grown.

The January 6 attack left a policeman and four others dead and many injured, especially law enforcement officials who were overwhelmed for some time when crowds of protesters broke into the Capitol. Since then, some Republicans have sought to downplay the violence, with one congressman even claiming the crowd looked like regular tourists rather than muggers.

Trump also sought to downplay the violence of the time, wrongly claiming in December that remember, the insurgency took place on November 3, it was the completely unarmed demonstration of the rigged election that took place on January 6.

Today, 54% of Americans qualify the protesters who entered Capitol Hill as mostly violent, while 19% describe them as somewhat peaceful and 27% say they were just as peaceful and violent. Distributed by party, 78% of Democrats describe the demonstrators as mostly violent against 26% of Republicans. Thirty-six percent of Republicans say protesters were mostly peaceful, compared to 5 percent of Democrats.

Overall, a slim majority (51%) say that the legal penalties for those who broke the law that day are not severe enough, with 19% saying they are too severe and 28% saying they are too severe. were generally fair. The partisan differences are virtually identical to perceptions of protesters’ violence, with 77% of Democrats calling the sanctions not tough enough versus 26% of Republicans. Seven in ten Republicans say the sanctions were fair (38%) or too severe (32%).

An estimated 140 law enforcement personnel were injured in the attack, a fact that an overwhelming majority of Democrats, Republicans and Independents agree. The survey found that 96% of Democrats, 81% of Republicans and 84% of Independents say the protesters injured police officers in the attack.

Partisan divisions also largely disappear on a question about the pride of democracy itself, with 54% saying they are very or somewhat proud of the way democracy works in the United States. This includes 60% of Democrats, 58% of Republicans and 51% of Independents.

But that finding, while narrowly in positive territory, highlights what has been a dramatic and steady two-decade decline in how Americans think about their democracy. In the fall of 2002, a year after the attacks of September 11, 2001, 90% of adults expressed their pride in how American democracy works. Twelve years later, it had fallen to 74%, and by fall 2017 it had fallen back to 63%.

Notably, in 2002, 49% of adults said they were very proud of the way democracy worked in this country. In the new survey, that number had plunged to 11%, with both sides finding cause for dismay.

Two decades ago, Republicans and Democrats were uniform in their pride in democracy, with over 9 in 10 in each party expressing positive opinions. This trend continued throughout the next decade or more, although overall pride in democracy waned among groups and independents. In 2017, a partisan divide opened, with Republicans being more positive than Democrats in the wake of Trump’s election. Today, as the percentage of people who express their pride has declined further, Republicans and Democrats are closer in their opinions; about 4 in 10 of everyone say they are not proud.

A majority of most of the demographic groups in the survey expressed pride in democracy. But two somewhat intertwined groups stand out for their pessimism. Among independents who say they don’t lean towards either party, 58% say they are not proud of how American democracy works today. Likewise, among 18-29 year olds, 54% have a negative perception of democracy as it exists in this country today.

There is little difference in perceptions depending on the wired news sources they watch. Those who watch Fox News and those who watch CNN have almost identical opinions about how they think about democracy today. Either way, nearly 6 in 10 say they are proud of how democracies work, while among those who watch MSNBC, just over 6 in 10 are positive.

The past year has seen an intense debate over the rules and regulations governing elections. In some Republican-controlled states, new laws were passed that would restrict voting, with some provisions considered to fall hardest on African Americans, Hispanics and the elderly. Democrats nationwide have defended federal legislation designed to expand voting rights, but have been unable to push their bills through the Senate.

Looking to the future, more than one in 3 Americans say they are not convinced that their votes will be counted in the 2022 election, including nearly 6 in 10 Republicans and less than 2 in 10 Democrats. 3 overall say they are not convinced that all eligible citizens will have the opportunity to vote, Democrats being more pessimistic in this case than Republicans.

The majority of Democrats and Republicans doubt the other party will accept election results in the states they control, although Democrats are more skeptical of Republicans than the other way around. Among Republicans, 56% say they are unconvinced that state officials in Democratic-controlled states will accept election results if their party loses, while 43% are confident.

Among Democrats, 67% are not convinced that officials in Republican-controlled states will accept a losing outcome, while 32% are confident. Among independents, 71% are convinced that officials in Democratic-led states will accept a losing result, compared to 51% who say the same of Republican-controlled states.

The survey was conducted among 1,101 American adults. They were interviewed through the AmeriSpeak panel, the probabilistic survey panel of the non-partisan research organization NORC at the University of Chicago. Interviews were conducted online and by telephone; the overall results have a margin of sampling error of plus or minus four percentage points.

