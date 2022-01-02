List of the 13 dams inaugurated by Jokowi throughout 2021

In addition, there is the Napun Gete Dam, which is the 3rd dam inaugurated by the President to meet the water needs of the Sikka Regency, in the Eastern Province of Nusa Tenggara (NTT). The Napun Gete dam has a capacity of 11.2 million m3 and is designed to be able to irrigate an irrigated area of ​​300 hectares.

In addition to irrigation, this multifunctional dam also serves as a raw water supplier to Sikka Regency up to 214 liters per second, flood control up to 219 m3 / second and has the potential to generate electricity. of 0.1 MW, as well as tourism potential so that it can contribute to the well-being of the surrounding community. .

The next dam that President Jokowi inaugurated in early March 2021 is the Sindangheula Dam in Serang Regency, Banten Province. With a capacity of 9.3 million m3, this dam provides irrigation benefits to 1,280 hectares (ha) of paddy fields in Serang and generally in Banten province. The Sindangheula dam is also to supply raw water for the industrial zones that are developing in the town of Serang, the regency of Serang and the town of Cilegon at 0.80 m3 / second. This dam also works to reduce flooding up to 50 m3 / second and has the potential to generate electricity of 0.40 MW MW, as well as tourism potential.

In addition, in early August 2021, the Kuningan Dam in West Java was inaugurated by President Jokowi. With a capacity of 25.9 million m3, this dam will continuously provide water for irrigated agriculture for 3,000 ha of community rice fields in the Kuningan regency, the Cirebon regency and the Brebes regency. Kuningan Dam is also very useful for water resistance, preventing flooding, providing 0.30 m3 / second of raw water, and has the potential to generate 0.5 MW of electricity.

President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) also inaugurated the Way Sekampung dam in the regency of Pringsewu in the province of Lampung in early September 2021. With a capacity of 68 million cubic meters, this dam should strengthen water and food security in the Lampung region. The raw water supply to this dam will be in stages up to 2,737 liters per second, and will also function as a source of 5.4 megawatt power generation and flood control.

In addition, there is the Bendo dam which is the seventh dam to be inaugurated by President Jokowi in 2021. The Bendo dam will irrigate 7800 ha of rice fields as well as supply raw water with a capacity of 370 liters / second, and can reduce flooding in Ponorogo city by 31% or 117.4 m3 / second from 375.4 m3 / second to 258 m3 / second.

The next dams that will be inaugurated in 2021 are two dams in the province of South Sulawesi (Sulsel), namely the Paselloreng dam in September 2021 and the Karalloe dam in November 2021, the Karalloe dam was inaugurated in the regency by Gowa. The construction of the two dams aims to increase the water supply in South Sulawesi Province as one of the national food barns so that the continuity of water to agricultural land is maintained.

In addition, at the end of November 2021, the President simultaneously inaugurated two multifunctional dams in East Java, namely Tugu Dam in Trenggalek Regency and Gongseng Dam in Bojonegoro Regency. The Tugu Dam has a capacity of approximately 12.1 million cubic meters to meet the needs of an irrigated area of ​​1,250 hectares (ha), provide raw water of 12 liters per second and reduce flooding. Meanwhile, Gongseng Dam has the function of meeting the irrigation needs of 6,191 hectares of paddy fields, providing 300 liters of raw water per second, preserving tourism and reducing flooding.

Meanwhile, at the end of December 2021, the president also inaugurated two dams in two different provinces in one day, namely Ladongi Dam in East Kolaka Regency, Southeast Sulawesi Province and continued with the Pidekso Dam in Wonogiri Regency, Central Java Province. The main function of the Ladongi dam is to irrigate an irrigation area of ​​3,604 hectares located in four districts, while the main function of the Pidekso dam is to irrigate 1,500 ha of agricultural land in Wonogiri regency.