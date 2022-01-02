Boris Johnson facilitates entry to UK of non-EU immigrants to justify Brexit | International

What he doesn’t kill, he makes stronger. And in the case of Brexit, nothing better than a dose of homeopathy to try to revitalize a political and economic project which ran out of steam in 2021. If the ultimate reason for the result of a nationalist and reclusive referendum was the fear of immigration Downing Street has tightened legal restrictions on entry into the country as soon as they leave the EU, immigration will be the main bait to make the UK an attractive partner again. We replaced freedom of movement [de los ciudadanos de la UE] for a new immigration points system (…). From Singapore to Switzerland, we are negotiating ambitious free trade agreements to boost jobs and investment at home, Johnson said in his New Year’s speech. Twelve months after the trade deal came into effect signed between London and Brussels, which has so far resulted in bureaucratic barriers to trade, higher import and export prices or a politically explosive situation in Northern Ireland, the Conservative Prime Minister promises that 2022 will be the year in which you start to build on the progress and achievements that Brexit has meant.

What no one expected was that the argument that fueled the divorce would end up being the bargaining chip to attract new relationships. The migratory benefits have become the bait to strike new trade deals with countries around the world, and the strategy points to a possible showdown between ministers in the Johnson government. Foreign Minister Liz Truss compared to Home Secretary Priti Patel. Both are also convinced of the defense of Brexit, but the first, popular within the Conservative Party, is in favor of a pragmatic line in the face of the ideological rigidity of Patel, in low hours among his people. Confrontation, in any case, is the result of viewing immigration as a commercial weapon or as a security threat.

The first major trade deal in the Brexit era, pioneering building from scratch, was with Australia. A fundamental element of the pact were the commitments to facilitate temporary entry, which contributes to economic recovery, broadens the possibilities of business travel and encourages citizens to travel and work in the respective territories, on the basis of reciprocity. , as celebrated in its Australian Government Information. In practice, multinational companies will no longer have to prove that the vacant post cannot be filled by a national in order to obtain a work visa; o Young people (and not so young: the offer is aimed at all under 35) will be allowed to travel for work or study for a maximum period of three years without needing a visa, and with the possibility that the extension of the stay relatively easy to achieve. EU university students now need a visa to be able to reside in the UK for more than six months.

The path opened by the trade agreement with Australia offers advantages for the UK to do business with higher potential. For example, with India, which is on its way to being the world’s third largest economy by 2050 and which is a very attractive market for British companies. Its trade rules are, however, very protectionist. The Indian government has always put on the table the demand for a more flexible migration policy for the former colony. The laws of the last decade of the sixties, fueled by the xenophobic and racist wave that lived through Great Britain, restricted the facilities of access to Commonwealth citizens.. British Minister for International Trade Anne-Marie Trevelyan will travel to New Delhi in January to begin negotiations for a free trade agreement. He reports directly to Truss, who already held the post and has achieved, with the opening of talks across the world to sign or consolidate trade pacts, great popularity among Eurosceptic conservatives.

The two ministers, according to the newspaper The temperature, they undertake to offer India attractive migratory advantages, like those provided for in the agreement with Australia, to attract the Asian giant. It is even a strategy backed by geopolitical reasons: London sees in this alliance a means of countering the weight and influence acquired by China in recent years. Johnson already showed his sympathy as a host, at the last Glasgow climate change summit, when he received Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, despite the fact that the New Delhi government was one most reluctant to advance COP26. . Last May, London signed a first trade and direct investment agreement with the Asian giant of more than 1,000 million euros, which has provided, according to Downing Street, around 6,500 new jobs.

