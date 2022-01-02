



Experts welcome Prime Minister Imran Khan’s pledge to rid society of social ills

Dr Qibla Ayaz (religious scholar): When it comes to ethics, it is the basis of any strong society. We should follow some kind of moral parameters. It is indeed the greatest joy that the Prime Minister has created the Rehmatul lil Alameen Authority. One of the goals of any Islamic society includes the promotion of the moral values ​​adopted by the Prophet Muhammad (SAWW). These days, social media plays an important role in sharing videos and other content to guide our young people. There should be strong laws and speedy trials against sex crimes cases. The Prime Minister is working against sex crimes, which is very commendable. The incident of Zainab’s murder was very painful and took place in Kasur. Sanctions alone will not solve the problem, instead there should be a full package of reforms. The Council for Islamic Ideology has done very extensive research in these areas. There are guidelines for parents, teachers, ulemas, celebrities, and the general public.

Dr Hafiz Muhammad Sajjad (Religious Scholar): The Prime Minister established the Rehmatul lil Alameen Authority to familiarize people with various aspects of the personality of Prophet Muhammad (SAWW) Khatam an-Nabiyyin. Discrimination and violence against children are disastrous for society because they are the future architects of Pakistan. In order to discourage such tendencies, education and awareness raising according to Islamic principles is essential. Corruption is another disease that plagues our society. For an equitable society, we must strive for the economic development of the poor and oppressed segments of society. We must be mindful of the rights of minorities in the country, as Islam offers full protection to non-Muslims living in Islamic countries.

Dr Salman Shah (CM Punjab Advisor): The introduction of the Sehat Sahulat card in Punjab is an important step which is only available in advanced countries. It is a revolutionary step that will bring positive change in the life of the common man. The government will cover the expenses incurred for the health of the beneficiaries. Punjab’s healthcare industry will also thrive through this program. The government appointed insurance companies will check the whole process and everything will be documented in order to avoid corruption and ensure transparency.

Dr Faisal Sultan (Special Assistant to the Prime Minister in charge of health): This is indeed a very important step that shows the government’s commitment to provide quality health services to every citizen. The program is launched in Punjab and KPK as well as in Islamabad, Gilgit Baltistan and AJK. Beneficiaries will benefit from free medical care in a panel of public and private sector hospitals. This program will also attract investment in infrastructure and health facilities. Hospitals providing this service will evaluate data collected by the State Life Insurance Corporation regarding the use and performance of the services.

