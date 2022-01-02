PPP lawmakers pressure Jhokios family to drop murder case, Haleem says





Sindh Assembly opposition leader Haleem Adil Sheikh said on Saturday that after Prime Minister Imran Khan formed a joint interrogation team to investigate the murder of Nazim Jhokio, tribal leaders influential people, who also led the lawmakers of the Pakistani people, pressured the families of the victims to withdraw the case.

But all of Pakistan salutes and appreciates the courage and bravery of the wife and mother of Nazim Jokhio who was slain to remain determined for the cause of justice and stand up to tribal leaders, he said in a statement. visit to the village of Salar Goth in the district of Malir to meet Jokhio. widow Shereen Jokhio, his mother and other members of his family.

He inquired about the progress and details of the affair from the widow of Jokhios and assured her of all possible assistance.

Speaking to the media with Shereen Jokhio, Sheikh said the murderers of the father of Nazim Jhokio’s innocent children will reach the logical end. From day one I have been helping the victim’s family and today Shereen Jokhio asked for help again and I have arrived, said Sheikh, who is also a central leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e- Insaf. The PTI stands alongside the families of the victims for the good of humanity, not for simple political issues.

We fought the case of Nazim Jokhio in the Sindh Assembly and raised our voice against the barbaric act, but when we heard about a dialogue between the two parties for an amicable settlement, we were not intervened for a while, so these people could not accuse us of obstructing the process.

The opposition leader said the Sardari system had destroyed all of Sindh.

Shereen Jokhio told the PTI delegation that the chief minister offered the families of the victims government jobs and other benefits.

Sheikh lamented that two PPP parliamentarians brutally murdered the innocent young man and that the CM offered job offers to the victims just to save the culprits. He demanded that the murderers be brought to justice and hanged in public.

Nazim Jokhio’s widow said her husband had no personal enmity with the tribal leaders and that he was brutally murdered because he dared to challenge them.

Calling for justice, she said CM Murad Ali Shah had promised action to bring justice to her, but nothing was done to fulfill her commitments and tribal leaders were not removed from their public office.

