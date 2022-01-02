PM Narendra Modi will launch several projects in Manipur, Tripura on Tuesday

PM Modi will also devote to the inhabitants of Manipur 2,387 mobile towers. (To file)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Manipur and Tripura on Tuesday to inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for several development projects in the two states.

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) announced on Sunday that it will launch 22 projects worth Rs 4,800 crore at Imphal while in Agartala it will inaugurate the new integrated terminal at Maharaja Bir Bikram airport and also launch two key development initiatives.

In Manipur, PM Modi will inaugurate 13 projects worth around Rs 1,850 crore and lay the foundation stone for nine projects worth around Rs 2,950 crore. These projects cover various sectors including infrastructure roads, drinking water supply, health, urban development, housing, information technology, skills development, art and culture.

In line with the national plans to improve connectivity, it will lay the groundwork for the construction of five national highway projects that will be constructed at a cost of over Rs 1,700 crore, he said.

The construction of these highways with a cumulative length of over 110 km will be a major step in improving road connectivity in the region, and another key project that will improve seamless connectivity year round to Silchar from Imphal and reduce traffic congestion. is the construction of a steel bridge built over the Barak River over the NH-37 built at a cost of over Rs 75 crore.

This bridge will be inaugurated by PM Modi, he added.

It will also devote to the inhabitants of Manipur 2,387 mobile towers built at a cost of around Rs 1,100 crore to strengthen mobile connectivity.

PMO said Prime Minister Modi’s efforts to provide safe drinking water to every household will be boosted with the inauguration of drinking water supply projects in the state. These include the water transmission system valued at Rs 280 crore of the Thoubal multipurpose project. Another project built at a cost of Rs 65 crore will provide drinking water to residents of 10 homes in Tamenglong district.

PM Modi will also inaugurate the “increase in the water supply system to the headquarters of Senapati district” constructed at a cost of Rs 51 crore.

The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for a cancer hospital in Imphal worth around Rs 160 crore. It was built on a PPP basis. This cancer hospital will greatly benefit the people of the state by reducing direct expenses as they would otherwise have to leave the state for cancer diagnostic and treatment services.

The PMO said it would also inaugurate a 200-bed Covid hospital in Kiyamgei, which was built for around Rs 37 crore in collaboration with the DRDO.

As part of its efforts for the rejuvenation and transformation of Indian cities, PM Modi will launch several projects under the “Imphal Smart City Mission”.

He will inaugurate three mission projects, developed at a cost of over Rs 170 crore, including the Integrated Command and Control Center (ICCC), the development of the west bank of the Imphal River (Phase I) and the development from Mall Road to Thangal Bazar. (Phase I).

The ICCC will provide a variety of technology-based services in the city, including traffic management, solid waste management, and city monitoring. Other development projects under the mission will boost tourism and the local economy and provide employment opportunities, he said.

Among other projects, PM Modi will lay the foundation stone for the entrance for Invention, Innovation, Incubation and Training (CIIIT) which will be built at a cost of around Rs 200 crore. This project is the largest PPP initiative in the state and will give a boost to the information technology sector, in addition to creating employment opportunities in the state, he said.

He will also lay the foundation stone for the construction of the Manipur Institute of Performing Arts in Gurgaon, Haryana. The idea of ​​such a cultural institute in Manipur in Haryana was first mentioned in 1990, but it has not been able to materialize in recent years. The institute will be built at a cost of more than Rs.240 crore and will promote the wealth of art and culture in the state, the PMO said.

Many projects aimed at providing infrastructural support in the health and education sectors for the holistic development of minority communities will also be launched, he added.

To strengthen the hand-weaving industry in the state, PM Modi will lay the foundation stone for two projects.

In Tripura, PM Modi will inaugurate the new integrated terminal at Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport (MBB) and launch key initiatives, “Mukyamantri Tripura Gram Samriddhi Yojana and the Mission 100 project of Vidyajyoti schools”.

The terminal, built at a cost of around Rs 450 crore, is a state-of-the-art building spanning 30,000 square meters, equipped with modern facilities and supported by the latest integrated computer network system. The development of the new terminal is an effort in line with the prime minister’s effort to provide modern facilities at all airports across the country, the PMO said.

The Vidyajyoti Schools’ Mission 100 Project aims to improve the quality of education in the state by converting 100 existing secondary and higher schools with state-of-the-art facilities and quality education. The project will cover around 1.2 lakh of students from kindergarten to grade XII and will cost around Rs 500 crore over the next three years.

PMO said that “Mukhyamantri Tripura Gram Samriddhi Yojana” aims to achieve benchmarks for service delivery in key development sectors at village level.

The key sectors selected for this are household tap connections, household electrical connections, all-season roads, functional toilets for each household, the recommended vaccination for each child and the participation of women in self-help groups, among others. .

The program will encourage villages to meet benchmarks for service delivery in different sectors and should induce a sense of healthy competition among villages to improve service delivery at the grassroots level.

