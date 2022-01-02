A risk of recontextualization of Greek-Turkish relations

Greek-Turkish relations, as well as the Cypriot question, could be threatened with recontextualization in 2022. Such a recontextualization will perhaps lead to their submission to the developments that will take place in the field of relations between the United States and therefore the West. in general (if we admit that the West is a strategic entity) and Turkey.

Even this difficult relationship between NATO member states will be fundamentally affected by the curve drawn by relations with the US and the EU on the one hand and the Russian Federation on the other, mainly due to developments. in Ukraine. Obviously, the strategic positioning pursued by the United States and China in their mutual relations is placed in the background of all this. In this dipole, the United States would obviously want a friendly or at least neutral Russia.

The common thread of these successive and interconnected levels is the test of the strategic choices that tend towards stabilization (which has not yet happened) and the effort of all the critical actors to forge favorable power relations and position yourself in the new correlation in the safest way. and the most advantageous way.

Entities subject to the internal constraints of a liberal democracy, such as the US and the EU, and entities that have full control over their internal political processes without democratic sensitivity or adherence to the rule of law, such as China and Russia (although the two are not constitutionally similar) clearly coexist in such a regime. In a larger context, Turkey knows that its relationship with the West depends to a large extent on respecting the very basic elements of a liberal democracy. The deep economic crisis it is going through is the element that will determine the political behavior of a society stratified in a complex way, which, as influenced as it is by nationalist excesses, cares about its standard of living and its power. purchase. If this institutional framework is overthrown, then it is likely that the very framework of West-Turkey relations will be overturned. Turkey, under the pressure of necessity, could choose to normalize its relations with the United States and therefore with the EU instead of continuing on the path of exceptionalism and tensions. Even under the version of an internal political change, nothing in the Turkish opposition suggests a change of attitude on issues decisive for Greek-Turkish relations and the Cypriot question.

Nevertheless, Turkey’s degrees of strategic flexibility and estrangement from the West depend on the alternatives offered by its contradictory relationship with Russia (cooperation and conflict on various fronts, from Syria and Libya to the Caucasus and the West). ‘Ukraine). At this stage, however, Russia itself is moving on the difficult chessboard of strategically repositioning its relations with the West. For the purposes of this repositioning, Russia has deployed its most important weapon, which is its energy resources, in particular natural gas, while the tension with Ukraine has reached an extreme point.

At the same time, Russia’s energy blackmail, directed against the United States (although Europe is the victim) and the strategic trench fighting between the United States and Russia in Ukraine, bring the EU within the limits of its own strategic identity and its independence.

Greece is not a simple observer of this complex, contradictory and fragile picture. It participates as a member of NATO, as a strategic partner of the United States, as a Member State of the EU, as a commercial partner of Gazprom, within the framework of multilateral cooperation in the Mediterranean, as a neighbor of Turkey, with which it is called upon to coexist in the region without delimitation of the maritime zones of the continental shelf and of the exclusive economic zone and the Cyprus question remaining unresolved.

In such a context of strategic uncertainty at several levels which starts from the global and reaches the regional scale, with all the critical actors facing crucial dilemmas, while many of them face great internal pressures, the relations Greco-Turks seem to lose their degree of criticality. It is an illusion, however. The inclusion of Greek-Turkish relations, but also of the Cypriot problem in this pattern of strategic uncertainty at several levels and the search for a new positioning by all the actors, seems to make the problems or at least their contexts even more complex, but at the same time discourages the initiatives of the parties directly concerned.

On the other hand, in Greek-Turkish relations, as in the Cyprus question, there is a rich experience of the Cold War era which recalls the way in which international correlations influence regional problems and the way in which a regional crisis is encouraged. or how the regional impetus to overcome it appears through fluctuating correlations at a higher level. When the United States is called upon to face challenges for its own security, it makes sense to seek the broadest alliances and partnerships possible, and thus it becomes much more tolerant of divergent regional behavior. In this attitude, they practically drag their European partners with them. We must never forget these simple action sequences.

The two-and-a-half-year period of almost constant tension in Greek-Turkish relations, spanning the summer of 2019 to the present day, and the hole that seems to have formed on the Cyprus question as a result of the Crans talks. Montana, are now forcing us, in early 2022, to take a serious, serene and realistic assessment of the landscape that has become more complex and more fragile. In doing so, we must always keep open all channels of communication, such as the exploratory talks with Turkey, as well as respond seriously to all initiatives of the UN Secretary General on the Cyprus issue. A basic prerequisite for seriousness is having a clear idea of ​​what we really want, on all issues. The first thing we should want is to prevent the deterioration of Greek-Turkish relations and the Cyprus problem as issues that we watch as spectators. Obviously, everything is influenced by international and regional correlations, but if an issue takes a back seat, it can lose touch with historical time, because there is the illusion that it follows the evolution of more issues. great importance, when in reality it is simply frozen as historical time continues to pass.

Evangelos Venizelos was previously Deputy Prime Minister of Greece, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Minister of National Defense and Chairman of the PASOK party.