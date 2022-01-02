Trump’s sidekicks vie for key US election monitoring positions | US News





When Americans go to the polls in the mid-term of 2022, the most important election will not be Washington’s. The highest-stakes races will be statewide contests, in some cases for long-neglected positions, that will have profound consequences for the future of free and fair elections in America.

The races for governor and secretary of state, the chief electoral official in many places, will determine which officials have control over the setting of electoral rules and the post-election certification process.

Allies of Donald Trump and others who have been spreading baseless conspiracy theories about the elections have launched campaigns for several of these offices, both state and local, in an attempt to take control of the electoral machine. Trump is expected to run for president in 2024, and if his allies are successful there are fears they will use their positions to prevent Trump’s opponent from taking office if Trump is defeated.

Democrats are seeking to retain the offices of governors in Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania, three crucial hub states. Democratic incumbents in all tri-states have so far blocked efforts by GOP-led legislatures to pass voting restrictions. There will also be hotly contested elections in Arizona and Georgia, where Republican candidates who have spread lies about the 2020 election results are running for governor.

Republicans who embraced the lies about the election are also running for secretary of state in Michigan, Georgia, Arizona and Nevada. Forgotten for years, there is now a wider realization of the enormous power these Secretaries of State wield over the way elections are held and the ballots are counted. This power manifested unprecedentedly in 2020, when secretaries of state made decisions on things such as the creation of ballot boxes and the automatic or non-automatic sending of postal ballot requests to voters.

Secretaries of state wield tremendous unilateral power and, if elected, election deniers could cause considerable damage in future elections.

It feels like the future of democracy depends on our victories, said Jena Griswold, Secretary of State for Colorado, president of the Democratic Association of Secretaries of State.

Few states summarize the challenges for 2022 better than Wisconsin. Gov. Tony Evers, a Democrat seeking re-election, vetoed a series of new voting restrictions in August, but Republicans are still scrambling to overhaul the states’ electoral system. Republicans have launched their own widely criticized review of the 2020 election and are pushing to get rid of the bipartisan Election Commission that runs the state elections. Ron Johnson, Republican Senator from Wisconsins in the United States, called on lawmakers to unilaterally take control of the federal election.

Rebecca Kleefisch, one of the top Republican gubernatorial candidates, said she would eliminate the agency if elected. She also declined to say whether she supported legislation that would allow the Wisconsin legislature, where Republicans essentially hold a permanent majority due to gerrymandering, to overturn election results. The Kleefischs campaign did not respond to a request for comment.

There is a similar dynamic in Michigan. After Governor Gretchen Whitmer, a Democrat seeking re-election, vetoed a set of new voting restrictions, Republicans acted aggressively to try to adopt them around her veto. There is also pressure to topple Jocelyn Benson, Michigan’s top election official, who became one of the most visible secretaries of state in 2020 when she took steps to facilitate postal voting. One of the main GOP candidates in the field vying to replace Benson is Trump-backed Kristina Karamo, who claimed Antifa was responsible for the Jan.6 attack, accused Democrats and Republicans of being traitors and falsely stated that there had been widespread fraud in the 2020 Election. The Karamos campaign did not respond to a request for an interview.

It is certainly no coincidence that people who do not believe in democracy aspire to become the electoral directors of our states, especially in states that were in the limelight in 2020, Benson said in an interview.

Democracy watchers should be very concerned about what appears to be a coordinated effort to place people in positions of authority over the elections who do not believe in the elections and who have voluntarily annulled the election results.

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf, a limited-term Democrat, also vetoed GOP-backed voting restrictions earlier this year. GOP candidates running to replace him include Lou Barletta, a former congressman and close Trump ally who backed the false claim that the election was stolen. Doug Mastriano, a state senator and Trump ally who is one of the most prominent advocates of the electoral fraud narrative, is also weighing a campaign. Mastriano was on the United States Capitol on January 6, made baseless allegations of electoral fraud with the Justice Department and defended an unusual post-election review in Pennsylvania.

In Arizona, Trump backed Kari Lake, a former news anchor seeking the GOP gubernatorial nomination who called for the revocation of the 2020 election results, which is not legally possible. Mark Finchem, a representative of the Republican state who attended the January 6 rally, also called for the decertification of the election results.

And in Georgia, Trump backed former GOP Senator David Perdue in a main challenge to Republican Gov. Brian Kemp. Trump ranted at Kemp, criticizing him for not doing enough to overturn last year’s election results. Perdue said he would not have certified the 2020 election results, even after multiple recounts and audits revealed no widespread fraud. The winner will take on Stacey Abrams, who made voting advocacy a central issue in her 2018 gubernatorial campaign and has focused on it ever since.

Republicans are also seeking to oust Brad Raffensperger, the Republican Secretary of State for Georgia who refused to find enough votes to overthrow Trump’s election. Trump’s choice to replace Raffensperger is Jody Hice, a GOP congressman who backed Trump’s efforts to overturn the election.

Griswold, who is also running for re-election in 2022, said giving someone who doesn’t believe in elections the responsibility of leading them is like putting an arsonist in charge of the firefighters. While she said she was encouraged by a renewed interest among grassroots activists and some donors in the Secretary of State races, that is not enough.

Imagine January 6 if you had Secretaries of State, ignoring all the facts, ignoring all the laws, saying the election was stolen, she said. This is what can happen.

