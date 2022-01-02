Xi Jinpings woman problem | BusinessMirror Editorial





Lowest 2021 Filipino population growth in 7 decades The Filipino population for 2021 only grew by 0.3%. The Population and Development Commission declared the annual natural increase to be the lowest since the period 1946 and 1947. If global warming and its illegitimate brother, climate change, is the apocalyptic topic of the 21st century, overpopulation has dominated the front page hysteria of 50 years ago. Both had origins long ago. Overpopulation: Were All Gonna Die Started with Thomas Malthus in his 1798 book Essay on the principle of population. Global Warming: Were All Gonna Die became popular after climatologist James Hansen used it in his 1988 testimony in the United States Senate. While both topics merit discussion, Malthusianism and global warming have turned into a total catastrophic scenario that did not happen on schedule. The validity of fears of death and destruction from overpopulation and global warming is subject to debate. However, both concepts have changed public policy over many decades, for better or for worse. Nowhere can the overpopulation concern be seen more clearly and above all the best and the worst part than in China. Prior to the mid-1960s, the Chinese government mainly encouraged families to have as many children as possible, as Mao Zedong believed that population growth empowered the country. In the 1980s and 1990s, Chen Yun, one of the eight elders of the Communist Party, was the second most powerful person after Deng Xiaoping. In the late spring of 1979, Chen Yun became the first senior leader to propose the one-child policy. A one-child limit was imposed in 1980 by a group of politicians including Deng Xiaoping and Chen Yun. Fast forward 40 years and in retrospect, we find that the rate of growth of the world’s population peaked in 1968-69, as it also did in China. Population growth in the Philippines peaked in 1952-1953. Demographic experts have warned for many years that China is facing a severe age crisis. But equally serious is the gender disparity caused by the one-child policy, which has become the one-child policy. China has around 40 million men who will never find a mate. Never has a nation had to face the social consequences of this multigenerational gender imbalance. Are China’s aggressive military measures against Taiwan a desperate gamble of a communist elite faced with the domestic social instability of millions of men who will never be able to marry? Commentator Daniel Greenfield presents the problem as follows: Although the focus has been on too many Chinese men, it is too few women that the regime is beginning to fear. Women are now in the driver’s seat, with the family of brides demanding tens of thousands of future married couples. In addition, there is a growing number of professional women who do not wish to get married. Lots of those getting divorced, resulting in a 30 day cooling off period after there were more divorces than registered marriages in 2019. The birth rate has hit a 43-year low. The country’s rising middle class is westernized, individualistic rather than collectivist, bent on having fun instead of sacrificing themselves and working for the cause of communism. The workforce is shrinking, marriage and birth rates are falling, and the Xi regime does not know how to turn back the clock and preserve its power. Falling marriage and birth rates are a clear symptom of China’s new social feminism. Xi now has a woman’s problem.

