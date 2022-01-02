Cheney says Jan 6 House panel “will not be deterred” despite dangers of Trump claims





Representative Liz Cheney told “Face the Nation” on Sunday that she expects former President Trump “to make the same false election statements he knows to be false and the same false election statements which he knows to have caused violence on January 6 ”during his event to mark the first anniversary of the attack on the United States Capitol.

“But again, he knows that these allegations caused violence and we have now seen people who were in the Capitol, people who were arrested because of their activities that day, they told us so. – even in court records, they’ve told us on social media, we’ve seen it on videos, that they were here because Donald Trump told them to be here, ”Cheney said. , he’s doing this press conference on the 6th. Again, if he’s making the same claims, he’s doing it with a full understanding and knowledge of what those claims have caused in the past. ”

Cheney said Americans must “understand the danger of President Trump and the danger he posed that day.”

“He could have just walked a few yards to the White House briefing room, he could have gone on live TV immediately and asked his supporters to stop what was going on, ask them to go home.” , Cheney said. “He failed to do it. Instead, we know, he had the motivation, at the same time the violent assault was happening, he watches TV, he also calls at least one senator to ask. the postponement of the electoral vote. So, he is a man who has demonstrated that he is at war with the rule of law. He has demonstrated that he is ready to break down all the safeguards of democracy, and he will never be able to be near the Oval Office again He has demonstrated a complete lack of aptitude for the office I think one of the really important things our committee needs to do is present these facts to the American people so that they really get a feel for the truth of what happened that day. ”

Cheney is the deputy chair of the January 6 House special committee, which was created by President Nancy Pelosi to investigate what happened that day. Cheney is one of only two Republicans on the committee, and although Parliamentary Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy has so far mainly refused to work with the committee, she said he has “repeatedly stated that he was ready to come and speak to the Committee. “

But the select committee faces an uncertain future if Republicans take control of the House in the November midterm elections. Cheney herself faces a Trump-backed main challenger in her home state of Wyoming and the state’s GOP has voted to no longer recognize her.

“I think the country needs a strong Republican Party to move forward, but our party has to choose,” she said. “We can either be loyal to Donald Trump or be loyal to the Constitution, but we can’t be both. And right now there are far too many Republicans trying to allow the former president to kiss the former chairman. Look at it another way and I hope the former chairman goes away, trying to hinder the activities of this committee. But we will not be discouraged. In the end, the facts matter, and truth matters. ”

Representative Adam Schiff, a Democrat on the committee, told “Face the Nation” on Sunday that he expected public hearings to begin in the coming weeks.

“And what we expect to do is present what we’ve learned to the American people,” Schiff said. “There were several efforts to overturn the elections. There were, of course, the lies promulgated by the former president, but also efforts with local election officials and state legislators, efforts at Department of Justice and of course the violent attack on January 6. And we hope we can tell the story to the country so that they understand that it is not just that day, January 6, but of all that led him. danger for the future. ”

Schiff said the activities of Trump and his advisers and the actions of the Justice Department on Jan.6 are the “focal point” of the committee’s investigation.

Schiff, who also sits on the House Intelligence Committee, said January 6 was an “intelligence failure” in the sense that it was “not seeing all the available evidence on the propensity for violence on that day.” there, a lot of on social media. ”He said the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security will have to answer for these failures.

“But, we should not be distracted from the fact that, yes, while there were things that could and should have been done to protect the Capitol that day, the main lever, instrument, the cause of this violence was the promulgation of a big lie from the former president, as his supporters said, who came to attack the Capitol that day; they felt like they were following the president’s instructions, “Schiff said . “So it’s important to lose – that we don’t lose sight of the real motivating cause here and just focus on building safety. It is also essential that we understand that this was a Commander-in-Chief inspired attack. “

Meanwhile, University of Chicago professor Robert Pape, who has studied insurgencies in war zones and now works with the Pentagon, found the majority of those who attacked were not affiliated with any militia. organized; they were ordinary people.

“What we are seeing is a movement that is a dominant movement, not just confined to fringe elements,” Pope said on “Face the Nation”. “And that’s important, because we’re so used to thinking of right-wing extremism, or really extremism in general, as being part of the fringe. They are only a tiny fraction of America,” less than 1%, and they come from people who are economically deprived, many often unemployed. insurrection of feelings in the country. “

The people who attacked the Capitol on January 6 were “business leaders, white-collar CEOs, doctors, lawyers, architects and accountants,” Pope said, and only 7% were unemployed, this which is almost the same as the national average.

“A total of 21 million people today believe in two radical beliefs in America: the first, that Joe Biden is an illegitimate president; and the second, that the use of force to restore Donald Trump to the presidency is justified.” , said Pope. Of those 21 million people, 42% say their main source of information is media outlets such as Fox News, Newsmax, and One America News. The second most important news sources for those 21 million are mainstream sources like CNN, PBS, and CBS – “because a lot of times when people look at ideas they don’t agree with, it turns them on. angry”. Only 10% said they got their news from right-wing social media like Gab or Telegram.

Race is also an element and a driver of the attack, Pape said. Of the 700 people who have been arrested, more than half live in counties taken over by President Biden, Pope said.

“They don’t come mainly from the redder parts of America,” Pope said. “They come from San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago, New York, Philadelphia, Houston, and Dallas. Also, when we look at the main feature that explains why some counties and not others, what we see are counties who sent the insurgents are the counties that are losing the most white population. Well, that ties into that right-wing conspiracy theory that was once part of the fringe called the Great Replacement. The idea that whites are being replaced. This idea is also that the Democratic Party is doing this deliberately. Well, this idea is now being expressed by mainstream political leaders, by figures in the mainstream media, embraced at full speed. “

