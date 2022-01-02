Politics
How the history of the Party mobilized the nation
BEIJING, January 2, 2022 / PRNewswire / – How the world will describe 2021 for China and his ruling party, the Communist Party of China (CPC)? In the words of Chinese President Xi Jinping, 2021 has been “a year of exceptional significance.”
The celebration of the centenary of the CPC is not the only highlight. The campaign on the study of the history of the Party, the sixth plenary session of the 19th CPC Central Committee, the resolution on the major achievements and historical experience of the CPC over the past century also illustrate how the CPC has led “a daring self-revolution to take the historic initiative.
Drawing strength from history
History emerged as a buzzword to all CPC members in 2021.
Earlier this year, the CCP launched a Party history study campaign to mobilize the whole Party and the nation to devote themselves fully to the development of modern socialism. China in complete confidence.
Founded in July 1921 with just over 50 members, the CPC has grown into the world’s largest political party, with over 95 million members.
The campaign is of great importance for building a stronger ruling Marxist party and the struggle for the great success of socialism with Chinese characteristics for a new era at a new historical starting point, according to a circular issued by the CPC Central Committee.
When visiting an exhibition on the history of the CCP in June, Xi stressed that “the history of the Party is the most vivid and convincing textbook.”
He said that it is necessary to study and review the history of the Party, to continue its valuable experience, to keep in mind the course of its struggles, to assume the historical mission and to draw strength from it. its story to move forward.
As the Party celebrated its centenary, China announced a historic victory in building a moderately prosperous society in all respects, also known as “Xiaokang” society in Chinese, which was also the first goal of the Party’s centenary.
In his 2022 New Year’s speech on the last day of 2021, Xi called on the Chinese people to “never rest on what we have achieved” and stressed that “there is still a long way to go.”
Walking towards the future
“Carrying out a daring self-revolution to win the historic initiative,” as the president underlined in his speech, was another theme in 2021.
In November, a landmark resolution was passed at the sixth plenary session of the 19th CPC Central Committee. The resolution reviewed the Party’s efforts over the past century, setting a guideline for the Party to achieve national rejuvenation by learning the lessons of history.
The plenum also decided to convene the 20th CPC National Congress in the second half of 2022, a very important event of great political importance for both the Party and the country.
The review will help the Chinese people of all ethnic groups to achieve new and great successes in building a socialism with Chinese characteristics in the new era, Xi said in his explanatory speech on the resolution.
The resolution highlights important experiences in 10 aspects accumulated over the past 100 years, including maintaining the Party leadership, prioritizing the people, promoting theoretical innovation, independence, monitoring the Chinese way, maintaining a global vision, innovation, self-defense, promoting a united front and remaining determined to reform ourselves.
The resolution also stresses the decisive importance of Xi’s central position and “Xi thought”.
In 2022, the Party will continue to lead the Chinese people to their second centenary goal of building China in a great modern socialist country in all respects by the middle of the century to celebrate the centenary of the People’s Republic of China.
“We must always keep a long-term perspective, remain aware of potential risks, maintain our strategic focus and determination, and ‘reach for the broad and the big while tackling the delicate and the lesser,'” Xi said on Friday.
