Prime Minister Imran Khan calls on AGP to secure Nawaz’s return: Fawad Chaudhry





Minister of Information and Broadcasting Fawad Hussain Chaudhry. – PID / File Prime Minister Imran Khan has asked the Attorney General of Pakistan (AGP) to ensure that Nawaz Sharif is brought back to Pakistan, Fawad Chaudhry said. He says economic stability returns to Pakistan due to the cautious policies of the PTI-led government.

ISLAMABAD: Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry said on Sunday that Prime Minister Imran Khan had asked the Attorney General of Pakistan (AGP) to ensure that PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif , or brought back to the country.

Addressing a press conference in Karachi, Fawad said that “either Shahbaz Sharif asks Nawaz to return to Pakistan or legal action will be taken against him for providing a false affidavit in this regard.”

The minister also criticized the government of Sindh and said that it appears that “the PPP is taking revenge against the people of the province”.

He said Sindh was the only province where citizens could not benefit from health cards due to provincial government policies.

Speaking on the economy, Fawad said Pakistan was required to return $ 55 over the next five years to lenders, adding that granting autonomy to the State Bank of Pakistan was in the best interests of the country. country.

Responding to a question, Fawad said the government will pass the 2021 (additional) finance bill by January 20.

The minister asserted that economic stability was returning to Pakistan thanks to the prudent economic policies of the PTI government and said special attention is paid to the agricultural sector, while a record production was achieved in five crops.

“The government suffers from the phobia of Nawaz Sharif”: Ahsan Iqbal

Following Fawad’s press conference in which he criticized the PML-N leadership, party secretary general Ahsan Iqbal said the PTI-led government suffered from “the phobia of Nawaz Sharif”.

“The government only holds cabinet meetings to discuss Nawaz Sharif, who points out that he suffers from the phobia of Nawaz Sharif,” he said.

Iqbal went on to say that the new year will be the year of new elections as now is the time for the return of the government that came to power through the rigging process.

“It is time for Imran Niazi to retire,” he said.

At the same time, PML-N spokeswoman Marriyum Aurangzeb said that “Nawaz Sharif went abroad for treatment after seeking permission from the country’s justice system.”

“Nawaz will not return to Pakistan until after his medical treatment is completed on the advice of the doctor,” she said, adding that of all the charges against Shahbaz Sharif, none have been proven until here.

“The daily release of a statement against Nawaz and Shahbaz shows how panicked the government is,” Marriyum said.

She went on to say that instead of telling the attorney general to secure Nawaz’s return to Pakistan, the government should order him to take action against those who steal wheat, sugar, electricity, gas. and drugs.

“The government should instead order the attorney general to take action against those involved in money laundering, corruption and those who have brought the inflation curse on the masses,” she said.

“Imran Khan is against the existence of NICVD hospitals:” Shazia Marri

Responding to Fawad’s comments on health cards in Sindh, PPP MP Shazia Marri said that Sindh is the only province in the country where people can get free treatment for cancer, heart disease, liver and kidney disease. .

“People from all over Pakistan, including Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, come to Sindh to receive free treatment for their illnesses,” she said, adding that Imran Khan is “against the existence of National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) in Sindh. “

“Imran Khan is upset because Sindh is able to provide free treatment for cancer patients,” Marri said. “The so-called health card does not provide drugs for cancer, heart, liver and kidneys.”

Marri went on to say that Prime Minister Imran Khan is accountable to the nation for how his government has used the Rs 40 billion in coronavirus funds.

Addressing the Federal Minister of Information, Marri said that “the residents of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa suffering from the gas shortage [but instead of resolving their issues] Fawad Chaudhry is having fun in Karachi. “

