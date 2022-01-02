Turkish lira celebrates worst year in 20 years under Erdogan

The Turkish lira is celebrating its worst year since President Tayyip Erdogan took office almost two decades ago. Despite calls for Turks on Friday to rely on his unusual policies, such as lowering interest rates amid rising inflation. The pound, which is the worst performing in emerging markets in 2021, as well as in recent years, has lost 44% of its value against the dollar in the past year, 19% in the last week alone. The currency crisis has accelerated in recent months and rocked the economy by $ 720 billion, in large part due to Erdogan’s “new economic agenda” focused on exports and credit, despite the collapse of the economy. read and inflation over 21%. To reduce the confusion, the president introduced a program two weeks ago to protect the state’s convertible local deposits from losses against fixed currencies, and the pound rose sharply by 50% with support from the central bank. Erdogan on Friday called on Turks to keep their deposits in pounds instead of transferring them to euros or dollars. Speaking to businessmen in Istanbul, Erdogan said, “I want all of my citizens to keep their savings in their own money, run all of their business with their own money, and I recommend it. “ The president also called on Turkish citizens to bring their gold deposits to the banking system. Recent polls show Erdogan’s odds have plummeted ahead of Turkey’s 2023 general election.

Sources 1 / https://Google.com/ 2 / https://www.i24news.tv/en/news/middle-east/levant-turkey/1641109552-turkey-s-lira-logs-worst-year-in-two-decades-under-erdogan The sources mentioned can contact us to remove / modify this article

What are the main advantages of comparing auto insurance prices online?

LOS ANCELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / Jun 24, 2020 / Compare-autoinsurance.Org introduced a new blog post outlining the main benefits of comparing multiple auto insurance prices. Visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ for more information and free online prices. Modern society has many technological advantages. One of the important advantages is the speed of sending and receiving information. With the help of the Internet, the shopping habits of many people have changed dramatically. The auto insurance industry has not been immune to these changes. On the Internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which vendors have the best deals. Look at the Pictures The advantages of comparing prices for auto insurance online are as follows: Online prices can be obtained from anywhere and anytime. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites do not have specific schedules and are available at all times. Drivers with busy schedules can compare these prices from anywhere and anytime, even in the middle of the night. Many options. Almost all insurers, whether they are well-known brands or just local insurers, are available online. Online rates will allow policyholders to discover many insurance companies and view their rates. Drivers are no longer required to name only a few well-known insurance companies. Additionally, local and regional insurers may offer lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online prices can only be accurate when customers provide accurate and realistic information about their car models and driving dates. Lying about past driving incidents can lower price estimates, but you don’t need to lie to them when working with an insurance company. Typically, insurance companies investigate a potential customer before providing insurance coverage. Online quotes can be easily categorized. While drivers are advised not to choose a policy based solely on price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, making comparisons faster and easier. For more information, money saving tips and free auto insurance rates, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life insurance rates , housing, health and automobile. This website is unique in that it is not only affiliated with one type of insurance provider, but offers customers the best deals from many different online insurers. Thus, customers can get offers from more than one operator in one place: this website. On this site, customers can contact local or national agencies, insurance companies, etc. They can access quotes for insurance plans from various agencies such as “Online pricing can easily help drivers get better auto insurance deals.” All they have to do is fill out an online form with accurate, real information, and then compare prices, ”said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company name: Internet Marketing Company Contact person Name: Gurgu Phone number: (818) 359-3898 Email: [emailprotected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org See source version on Accesswire.Com: https: //www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of – Compare-Auto-Insurance-Quote-Images online