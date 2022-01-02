Politics
Turkish lira celebrates worst year in 20 years under Erdogan
The Turkish lira is celebrating its worst year since President Tayyip Erdogan took office almost two decades ago. Despite calls for Turks on Friday to rely on his unusual policies, such as lowering interest rates amid rising inflation.
The pound, which is the worst performing in emerging markets in 2021, as well as in recent years, has lost 44% of its value against the dollar in the past year, 19% in the last week alone.
The currency crisis has accelerated in recent months and rocked the economy by $ 720 billion, in large part due to Erdogan’s “new economic agenda” focused on exports and credit, despite the collapse of the economy. read and inflation over 21%.
To reduce the confusion, the president introduced a program two weeks ago to protect the state’s convertible local deposits from losses against fixed currencies, and the pound rose sharply by 50% with support from the central bank.
Erdogan on Friday called on Turks to keep their deposits in pounds instead of transferring them to euros or dollars.
Speaking to businessmen in Istanbul, Erdogan said, “I want all of my citizens to keep their savings in their own money, run all of their business with their own money, and I recommend it. “
The president also called on Turkish citizens to bring their gold deposits to the banking system.
Recent polls show Erdogan’s odds have plummeted ahead of Turkey’s 2023 general election.
