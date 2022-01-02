Jokowi changes distribution rules and retail prices for BBM





This rule change aims to support national commitments to reduce carbon emissions. REPUBLIKA.CO.ID, JAKARTA – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has amended a number of regulations regarding the distribution and retail price of fuel oil (BBM). This is stated in Presidential Regulation of the Republic of Indonesia number 117 of 2021 regarding the Third Amendment to Presidential Regulation number 191 of 2014 regarding the supply, distribution and retail price of BBM. In the presidential decree, which was signed on December 31, 2021, it was stated that this rule change was made to support national reduction commitments carbon emission striving to reduce motor vehicle exhaust emissions and optimize the supply and distribution of BBM throughout Indonesia. “That based on the considerations referred to in letter a, it is necessary to stipulate a presidential regulation regarding the third amendment to the presidential regulation number 191 of 2014 regarding the supply, distribution and retail price of BBM”, reads -on in the presidential decree which was downloaded from the website of the State Secretariat, Sunday 02 / 02.1). A number of provisions of Presidential Regulation No. 191 of 2014 have been amended, namely the provisions of paragraphs (3) and (4) of Article 3 so that they read as follows: Article 3: (1) Certain types of fuels referred to in article 2, letter a, consist of kerosene (Kerosene) and diesel (Gas Oil). (2) The type of special assignment BBM referred to in article 2 letter b is a gasoline type BBM (gasoline) with a minimum RON of 88 to be distributed in the assignment area. (3) The assignment area referred to in paragraph (2) covers the entire territory of the unitary state of the Republic of Indonesia. (4) The Minister may stipulate changes to the type of trust fuel referred to in subsection (2) as well as the headquarters area referred to in subsection (3) based on the results of a coordination meeting chaired by the minister who organizes coordination, synchronization and control of ministerial affairs in the administration of government in Indonesia. (5) The general types of BBM referred to in article 2, letter c, include all types of BBM other than certain types of BBM and the special types of assignment BBM referred to in article 2, letters a and b .

