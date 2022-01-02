When Boris Johnson will give another update on Covid restrictions in England – and what he might say

Boris Johnson has resisted the introduction of additional restrictions on Covid over the Christmas and New Years period, despite a huge increase in cases caused by the Omicron variant.

NHS staff have constantly spoken of the enormous pressure they have been under in recent weeks, with Chris Hopson, the chief executive of NHS Providers, saying the next few days are crucial.

He added that the government must be prepared to introduce new restrictions quickly if they are needed.

This came after Sajid Javid, the health secretary, warned that restrictions on liberty must be an absolute last resort.

Shadow Health Secretary Wes Streeting said the big challenge for 2022 would be to build the infrastructure to live well with Covid to avoid entering and exiting lockdowns like the Hokey Cokey.







A new record of 162,572 new Covid cases were reported in England and Wales today (Sunday, January 2) along with 154 other coronavirus-related deaths in the last 24-hour period, official data shows .

Meanwhile, “nightingale surge hubs” are being set up across the country, including at St. George’s in Tooting, in anticipation of an increase in hospitalizations.

Ministers have decided that high school students in England will once again have to wear face masks in class after the Christmas holidays until at least January 26.

The government is at odds with decentralized nations over the restrictions – England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland currently having varying levels of restrictions in place.

Here’s what we know so far.

When will there be another announcement?

There has been no formal confirmation when, if any, an announcement is expected over the next week.

This prompted some opposition leaders to worry about the lack of clarity.

Liberal Democrat health spokesperson Daisy Cooper said: The inability of ministers to act on these warnings means hospitals are now setting up surge centers without having the staff to manage them, while the government relies on a testing regimen to control the virus without any testing.

Boris Johnson must call a Cobra meeting without delay to work out a comprehensive bailout.

Our NHS is in desperate need of support. The government must give this crisis the attention it deserves.

Parliament is not expected to return until Tuesday, Jan.4, which suggests Jan.5 is the first start date for any legal restrictions – unless it calls the House of Commons earlier.

In the past, many announcements have come quickly and with little notice and there have been reports that the PM is considering reintroducing the ‘second stage’, which would bring rules on indoor mixing.

Throughout the pandemic, press conferences or important updates tended to take place in the early evening, around 5 p.m.

What might the new Covid restrictions look like?

This has yet to be confirmed and many will be eagerly awaiting updates, especially hospitality businesses that have been hit hard during the holiday season.

Writing in the Daily Mail on January 1, Health Secretary Sajid Javid said: “Restrictions on our freedom must be an absolute last resort.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has been one of the biggest challenges our health service has ever faced and our historic vaccination program has been essential in helping us meet this challenge.

Please be careful and when we go into the new year of course then we will see if we need to take any further action but nothing more until then at least.

Complete stage 2 – with ban on indoor gatherings

Government advisers modeled a return to both full Stage 2 restrictions and a more lenient “lean” Stage 2.

Stage 2 is the transition towards which England’s lockdown is passed on April 12, 2021. Indoor gatherings between different households, pubs and restaurants to serve indoors have all been banned – and a six-person limit for them. outdoor gatherings was introduced.

Overnight stays with people outside your home or bubble have also been banned. And the British were not allowed to travel abroad for vacations.

Closing of nightclubs

Nightclubs have already been closed in Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

However, Boris Johnson has so far resisted doing the same in England.

Kate Nicholls, Managing Director of UKHospitality, called the move a “lifeline” for hotel companies and called it a “pragmatic and proportionate approach”.

Nightclubs, large venues and places open after 1 a.m. must request to see Covid passes. And – after a rebellion among Tory MPs – the prime minister agreed to let unvaccinated people attend if they showed evidence of a recent negative Covid test.

If Boris Johnson chooses to align with decentralized nations, nightclubs could be closed.

Rule of six

Wales and Northern Ireland have already reinstated the rule of six on indoor gatherings between multiple households in public places, such as pubs and restaurants.

Although Scotland has not reinstated the rule of six, it has asked people to restrict gatherings to three or fewer households at a time.

And Whitehall officials have reportedly considered bringing the ‘rule of six’ back to England, but it’s unclear whether a six-person limit would apply to private homes or only public places or whether the rule would apply to outside as well as inside.

Table service in pubs

Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland have all called on pubs and bars to resume table service. It’s less strict than stage 2 in April, when pubs and bars could only be used outdoors.

If Boris Johnson chooses to align with the decentralized nations, that could be bought from England as well.

