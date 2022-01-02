Priority to agricultural infrastructure: PM Modi reaches out to UP farmers





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday reached out to farmers in the Jat region of western Uttar Pradesh, who had witnessed numerous protests against the now abolished central farm laws. Addressing a public meeting after laying the groundwork for Rs 700 crore Major Dhyan Chand Sports University in Meerut, Modi said the Center allocated Rs 1 trillion to ramp up agricultural infrastructure, warehouses and the cold chain network for the benefit of small farmers. “We have given priority to improving agricultural infrastructure and promoting food processing industries,” he said, stressing that the “twin-engine” government would ensure the development of the whole of the world. ‘UP of the West and the youth of the region. Since Western UP is also known as the Sugar Bowl due to the extensive cultivation of sugar cane, Modi has flayed previous governments for delayed and installment payments relating to the cash crop. “Under the Yogi (Adityanath) government, the total payments made so far are greater than the combined payment to cane producers during the two previous state regimes,” he said. The Prime Minister alleged that UP’s sweets had previously been sold at disposable prices. However, new factories have been established and closed factories have been relaunched by the current government. “UP is making great strides in the production of ethanol from sugarcane. In the past four and a half years ethanol worth Rs 12,000 crore has been purchased from UP alone, ”he said, adding that Meerut had played an important role in the development. movement for the freedom of the country. He argued that the government was taking measures to facilitate the establishment of large industries in the UP and create new markets for agricultural products. Meanwhile, Modi invoked the power of the youth to put India on the path to rapid economic growth. “The country’s youth are making a global mark in sports and startups. The path that India will take will guide the world to take the same path and young people must take the lead in this regard, ”he noted. He said the sports university will become one of the best universities in the world. It is said to produce more than 1,000 sports professionals each year. Modi denounced opposition parties for playing infamous UP games during regimes. “Before, criminals and mafias played their game and teasing was blatant in the state, while the government of the day itself was busy playing its own game of corruption. People were forced to flee their ancestral homes. However, the Adityanath government had put the criminals behind bars and the young people of the UP had many opportunities to excel in sport and to make sport a viable career, he said and attacked previous governments. for their alleged apathy towards athletes.

