Ivanka visited Donald Trump ‘at least twice’ on January 6 to end violence





Representative Liz Cheney (R-WY) said on ABC’s “This Week” Sunday that former President Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump asked her “twice” to stop the violence at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021.

Cheney said, “We’re learning a lot more about what former President Trump was doing while the violent assault was going on. The committee now has first-hand testimony that he was sitting in the dining room next to the Oval Office watching the attack on TV as the assault on the Capitol unfolded. “

She continued, “The White House briefing room is just steps from the Oval Office. The president could have taken those few steps in the briefing room at any time, gone live on television, and told his supporters who were assaulting the Capitol to stop. He could have told them to withdraw. He could have told them to go home, and he didn’t.

She added, “But I think it’s also important that the American people understand how dangerous Donald Trump was. As we know, as he sat there in the dining room next to the Oval Office, members of his staff were begging him to go on television, to tell people to stop. We know Chief McCarthy was begging him to do it. “

Cheney concluded, “We know members of her family, we know her daughter, we have firsthand testimony that her daughter Ivanka has come in at least twice to ask her to stop this violence. Any man who doesn’t, any man who provokes a violent assault on the Capitol to stop the counting of the electoral votes, any man who watches TV while the police are beaten, as his supporters invade the United States Capitol States is clearly unfit for a future office, he will clearly never be able to be near the Oval Office again. “

