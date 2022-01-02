Jan. 6 committee chairman said panel had “important testimony” that the White House was “ordered to do something” during the insurgency





Wyoming Representative Liz Cheney, vice-chair of the committee and one of its two Republican members, told ABC News the panel had “first-hand testimony” that during the attack, the daughter of Trump and then senior adviser Ivanka Trump asked him to step in. And Representative Bennie Thompson, a Democrat from Mississippi, told CNN the panel had “significant testimony” that the White House “was ordered to do something.” at least twice to ask him “please stop this violence,” “Cheney told ABC News. CNN had previously reported on some of these interactions, described in the book” I Alone Can Fix It “by Washington Post reporters Carol Leonnig and Philip Rucker.

Thompson told CNN’s Dana Bash on ‘State of the Union’ on Sunday, “We have important testimony that leads us to believe the White House has been told to do something. We want to verify all of this. so that when we do our report and when we have the hearings, the public will have the opportunity to see for themselves. ”

He added: “Well, the only thing I can say is that it’s very unusual for someone in charge of anything to watch what’s going on and not do anything.”

Asked if he believed President Trump’s actions during the insurgency warranted a criminal referral, Thompson replied, “We don’t know … If there is anything that we are meeting with as a committee that , in our opinion, would warrant a referral to the Department of Justice, we will. “

The comments come days before the first anniversary of the attack, in which a pro-Trump mob temporarily defeated law enforcement and stormed the Capitol, attacking officers and destroying parts of the building iconic. The ensuing chaos resulted in the deaths of several people on or shortly after the attack, while several officers who responded to the Capitol during the attack later died by suicide. Thompson’s committee investigated the attack and the events leading up to it since earlier this year. Much of the committee’s work at this point has taken place behind closed doors, and an interim report on its findings is not expected until the summer.

The president said on Sunday that the panel had “some concerns” about potential financial fraud by Trump and his allies around the insurgency.

“It is of great concern to us that people are fundraising for an activity and that we cannot find the money spent on that particular activity,” he said. “So we’ll continue to look at it, and funding is one of those things that we’ll continue to look at very closely.

He also wouldn’t say whether the panel is considering subpoenaing members of Congress, such as Trump’s allied representative Jim Jordan of Ohio, to cooperate with the committee.

“I hope the people who have taken the oath of office as a member of Congress will come forward,” he said. “That’s why we asked them to come voluntarily.”

Thompson said the panel was still working on testimony and witness documents on the makeshift “war room” at the Willard Hotel in DC which was run by Trump allies Rudy Giuliani and Steve Bannon on the day of the attack.

“Part of our job is to try to get access to the files that day, which paid for it. Bernie Kerik is important. He has started to cooperate with our committee, we look forward to this cooperation to continue.” , did he declare. “The hotel has been asked to provide us with information, so we are in the process of doing our investigation. “

CNN previously reported that Kerik, the former New York City Police Commissioner, sent public emails showing him cutting payments for a suite of rooms at the hotel, where the “war room was operating. Trump’s post-election campaign, and directing Giuliani to retrieve it from the tab.

During the ABC interview, Cheney reiterated strong reservations about Trump’s suitability for a future job.

“Any man who does not, any man who provokes a violent assault on the Capitol to stop the counting of the electoral votes, any man who watches television while the police are beaten, as his supporters invade the Capitol. United States, is clearly unfit for a future term, “Cheney said.” It is clear that he will never be able to be near the Oval Office again. “

When asked if she thought the committee’s investigation and report might change her mind, Cheney said she was hopeful because the work is being done on a bipartisan basis.

“It really is a group that brings together a group of us who have very different political views, but who come together when the issues relate to the defense of the Constitution, and so that gives me hope,” she declared.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2022/01/02/politics/bennie-thompson-trump-capitol-insurrection/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos