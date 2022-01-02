PM Narendra Modi to visit Manipur and Tripura on January 4th – India Education | Latest Education News | Global education news

New Delhi: Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will visit the states of Manipur and Tripura on January 4, 2022. At around 11 a.m., the Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for 22 development projects worth more. from Rs. 4800 crore to Imphal. Subsequently, at around 2 p.m. in Agartala, he will inaugurate the new integrated terminal at Maharaja Bir Bikram airport and also launch two key development initiatives.

PM in Manipur

In Manipur, the Prime Minister will inaugurate 13 projects worth around Rs. 1,850 crore and lay the foundation stone for 9 projects worth around Rs. 2950 crore. These projects concern various sectors such as road infrastructure, drinking water supply, health, urban development, housing, information technology, skills development, art and culture, among others.

In line with national plans to improve connectivity, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for the construction of five national road projects which will be constructed at a cost of over Rs 1,700 crore. The construction of these highways with a cumulative length of over of 110 kilometers, will be a major step in improving road connectivity in the region. Another important infrastructure that will improve year-round seamless connectivity to Silchar from Imphal and reduce traffic congestion is the construction of the steel bridge built over the Barak River over the NH-37 built at a cost of over Rs 75 crore. This steel bridge will be inaugurated by the Prime Minister during the Program.

The Prime Minister will also dedicate, to the inhabitants of Manipur, 2,387 mobile towers built at a cost of approximately Rs 1,100 crores. This will be a major step in strengthening the state’s mobile connectivity.

Premiers striving to provide safe drinking water to all households will be boosted by the inauguration of drinking water supply projects in the state. Projects inaugurated by the Prime Minister include the Thoubal Multipurpose Water Transmission System Project, valued at 280 crore, which will provide potable water supply to the city of Imphal; the Water Supply Scheme project by Water Conservation, for the Tamenglong headquarters built at a cost of Rs 65 crore, to provide drinking water to residents of ten homes in Tamenglong district; and increasing the Senapati District Headquarters water supply program constructed at a cost of Rs. 51 crore to provide a regular water supply to residents of the area.

In a bid to strengthen the health sector in the state, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for the State of the Art Cancer Hospital in Imphal, valued at around Rs. 160 crore on the PPP base. This cancer hospital will greatly benefit residents of the state by reducing direct expenses, which would otherwise have to flow out of state for cancer diagnostic and treatment services. In addition, to strengthen Covid-related infrastructure in the state, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the 200-bed Covid hospital in Kiyamgei, which was set up at a cost of around Rs. 37 crore in collaboration with DRDO.

A step towards realizing the Prime Minister’s relentless efforts for the rejuvenation and transformation of Indian cities, will be the completion of several projects under the Imphal Smart City mission. The Prime Minister will inaugurate three mission projects, developed at a cost of over 170 crore rupees, including the Integrated Command and Control Center (ICCC), the Western Riverfront development on the Imphal River (Phase I) and the development of Mall Road in Thangal. Bazaar (Phase I). The Integrated Command and Control Center (ICCC) will provide a variety of technological services in the city, including traffic management, solid waste management and city surveillance. Other development projects under the mission will boost tourism and the local economy and provide employment opportunities.

The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for the Center for Invention, Innovation, Incubation and Training (CIIIT) which will be built in the state at a cost of around Rs 200 crore. This project is the largest PPP initiative in the state and will boost the information technology sector, in addition to creating employment opportunities in the state.

The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for the construction of the Manipur Institute of Performing Arts in Gurgaon, Haryana. The idea of ​​such a cultural institute in Manipur in Haryana was first mentioned in 1990, but it has not been able to materialize in recent years. The institute will be built at a cost of over Rs 240 crore and will promote the wealth of art and culture of the state. Further strengthening the state’s rich cultural heritage, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the renovated and refurbished Govindajee Temple in Imphal. He will also inaugurate the INA complex in Moirang which will highlight the important role played by the Indian National Army (INA) in the movement for the independence of India.

In keeping with the SabkaSaath-Sabka Vikas-Sabka Vishwas mantra, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for 72 projects worth over Rs 130 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Vikas Karyakram. These projects will provide infrastructural support in the health and education sectors for the holistic development of minority communities.

To strengthen the hand-weaving industry in the state, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for two projects worth Rs. 36 crore namely, Mega Handloom Cluster in NongpokKakching in Imphal East district, which will benefit approximately 17,000 weavers in Imphal East District and the Handicraft and Weaving Village in Moirang, which will assist weaving households, exploit the tourism potential of Moirang and adjoining Loktak Lake and generate employment for the population local.

The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for the construction of the government residential quarters in New Checkon, which will be built at a cost of around Rs 390 crore. It will be an integrated housing colony with modern equipment. He will also lay the foundation stone for a cable car project in IbudhouMarjing, Imphal Est.

Other projects inaugurated by the Prime Minister include the new Industrial Training Institute (ITI), Kangpokpi under the Skills Development Infrastructure (ESDI) and a new office building for the Directorate of Information and public relations.

PM in Tripura

During his visit to the state, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the new integrated terminal at Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport (MBB) and launch key initiatives: Mukhyamantri Tripura Gram Samriddhi Yojana and the Mission 100 project of Vidyajyoti schools.

The new integrated terminal at Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport, built at a cost of approximately Rs 450 crore, is a state-of-the-art building spread over 30,000 square meters with modern facilities and supported by the latest integrated computer network system. The development of the new terminal is an effort in line with the Prime Minister’s effort to provide modern facilities at all airports across the country.

The mission of the 100 Vidyajyoti Schools Project is to improve the quality of education in the state by converting 100 existing secondary schools to Vidyajyoti schools with state-of-the-art facilities and quality education. The project will cover around 1.2 Lakh students from kindergarten to grade XII and will cost around Rs 500 crore over the next three years.

Mukhyamantri Tripura Gram Samriddhi Yojana aims to achieve benchmarks for service delivery in key development sectors at the village level. The key sectors selected for this Yojana are domestic connections, domestic electrical connections, all-season roads, functional toilets for each household, recommended vaccination for each child, participation of women in support groups, etc. The program will encourage villages to meet benchmark targets for service delivery in different sectors and is expected to induce a sense of healthy competition among villages to improve service delivery at the local level.