Jokowi Extends Covid-19 Pandemic Status, Here Are The Considerations

President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). Photo: Ricardo / JPNN.com

jpnn.com, JAKARTA – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has decided to extend the status of the Covid-19 pandemic in Indonesia.

Jokowi signed Presidential Decree (Keppres) number 24 of 2021 regarding the determination of the factual status of the Covid-19 pandemic in Indonesia on December 31, 2021.

The president estimated that the pandemic and the spread of Covid-19 which had been declared by the World Health Organization (WHO) as a global pandemic were not yet over and had an impact on various aspects.

“Including health, economic and social aspects which are broad in Indonesia,” reads a fragment of the review of letter a of the presidential decree.

Another consideration is Constitutional Court ruling number 37 / PUU – / (Vlll I 2020) which highlights the importance of a president’s statement regarding the factual status of the Covid-19 pandemic in Indonesia. The president is considered important for providing legal certainty that the COVID-19 pandemic is not yet over.

Other considerations, to face 2022, political measures are necessary, in particular in the economic sector, state finances and the financial sector.

Based on this consideration, Jokowi issued a presidential decree regarding the determination of the factual status of the Corona virus disease 2019 pandemic in Indonesia.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, the government implemented policies in the area of ​​state finances and financial system stability in accordance with Law No. 2 of 2020.