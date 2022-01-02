January 6 Riot Probe wants to know why Trump failed to undo it





WASHINGTON

Congressional investigation into the riot at the United States Capitol last January focuses on why then-President Donald Trump did nothing for more than three hours to prevent his supporters from ransack the building and clash with police as lawmakers sought to certify he lost the 2020 election, the panel chairman said on Sunday.

Mississippi Congressman Bennie Thompson told CNN State of the Union that the nine-member investigative panel wanted to know what Trump was doing during 187 minutes of inaction, as he watched the riot unfold at the television from a dining room next to the White House Oval Office.

We almost lost our democracy, argued Thompson.

One of the committees, two Republicans, Congresswoman Liz Cheney from Wyoming, a vocal critic of Trump, told the ABCs This Week show, He could have said [the rioters] withdraw. He did not do it.

Thompson said: The president has been in court to try to prevent us from seeing the recording of his phone calls, other messages and documents as his daughter Ivanka Trump, Republican lawmakers and Trump administration officials urged him to make a statement urging more than 800 of his supporters inside the Capitol to leave the building.

What he does is typical Donald Trump modus operandi, Thompson said. He sues, goes to court, tries to delay. But were convinced to have good access to these 187 minutes.

A U.S. appeals court in Washington ruled that the inquiry committee had a unique vital interest in seeing all documents related to the riot and its planning, but Trump appealed to the Supreme Court to overturn the decision of the lower courts, saying its White House documents should be shielded from public release.

At a rally near the White House ahead of the January 6, 2021 riots, Trump urged his supporters to fight like hell on Capitol Hill to prevent lawmakers from certifying Democrat Joe Biden defeated him in the election of November 2020. More than 725 of the rioters were arrested and charged with a range of offenses, from minor offenses like trespassing to more serious crimes, including attacks on police.

FILE – Pro-Trump protesters storm the United States Capitol to challenge the certification of the 2020 U.S. presidential election results by the U.S. Congress, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, January 6, 2021.

While ignoring the initial pleas to quash the protesters, Trump eventually released a short video calling on the rioters to leave, but telling them: We love you; you are very special. “

As he does to this day, Trump mentioned in the video the false conspiracy theory that he actually won the election, saying, “I know your pain; I know you are hurt. We had an election that was stolen from us. a crushing election and everyone knows it. Especially on the other side. But you have to go home now. We must have peace. “

After the Capitol was finally emptied of protesters, Congress certified Bidens’ electoral victory in the early hours of January 7.

Thompson said his panel, which includes seven Democratic lawmakers, Cheney and another outspoken Republican critic of Trump, Congressman Adam Kinzinger from Illinois, was taking a close look at the planning behind the attack on Capitol Hill as some loyal Republicans of Trump were trying to keep him in office and thwart Bidens’ inauguration on January 20.

Thompson said we know [Trump] wanted people to come to DC, telling them it was going to be wild.

Of particular interest were conversations involving White House officials and Trump at the nearby Willard Hotel before the rally and during the riot on Capitol Hill, Thompson said.

It wasn’t a comedy of mistakes, I can assure you, Thompson said. Now, let’s see what we believe to be the truth. “

It appeared to be a coordinated effort among a number of people to undermine the election, Thompson said in an ABC interview, and not a spontaneous protest that spun out of control as protesters breached the Capitol barriers, smashed windows and out of doors and got into a fight with police.

He said the panel was seeking to interview two Trump-backed Republican lawmakers, Congressman Scott Perry from Pennsylvania and Jim Jordan from Ohio, who were instrumental in trying to overturn Bidens’ victory.

I hope they will come voluntarily to testify before the committee, said Thompson, but did not rule out subpoenaing them.

He declined to speculate whether the committee could forward evidence of wrongdoing in planning for the January 6 protest and Trump’s inaction during it to the Justice Department for possible lawsuits. But he said the panel will not hesitate to do so if it decides such a dismissal is warranted.

Trump did not attend Bidens’ nomination on January 20, 2021 and continued to claim that the election was stolen from him.

Trump is making more and more political appearances, hinting at a possible campaign in 2024 to take over the White House. Trump announced plans to hold a press conference Thursday in his retirement in Florida along the Atlantic Ocean on the first anniversary of the Capitol Riot.

