The keys to Xi Jinping’s military and defense reform with which China hopes to dominate the world in 2022

Prior to the 2016 reorganization, the China People’s Liberation Army represented the entire Navy, Air Force, Rocket Command, and Rear Support Command without a separate Chinese ground force. With the core of the Defense and military reform of Xi Jinping, implemented from January this year, the main improvement has been the creation of the Chinese ground forces.

Without a land force, it presented itself to the world as a political army which relied mainly on the ideology of the Communist Party, and above all, more to expose itself to the world than to threaten it. But this reform improved the Chinese Armed Forces, which began to show itself to the world as a real power with which, to this day, some countries like United States try to prevent the leader of the country from going any further, as in the case of the attempted invasion of Taiwan.

These changes left the classification of the other three groups somewhat ambiguous. And it is that several of the leaders divide the control of each of the forces, which according to the Chinese military experts, they did it under the complete confidence of Xi Jinping and the naval power. If Xi, who came to power in 2013, lacked experience in ground operations, he took over important decision for China to separate ground forces. To differentiate the personalized structure of units according to maneuver speed, range, firepower, reconnaissance, surveillance and protection, which gradually adapted and is demonstrated by their number, was essential.

The main reason was the sense of crisis that the Chinese ground forces had to respond aggressively to threats from the United States, Japan, Taiwan and Russia, equipped with advanced ground weapons and warfare equipment. Chinese leaders had already realized from the American war in Iraq in 1990 about the importance of military science and technology to unify reconnaissance and surveillance, command, control and precision attack. With this idea, they turned to the use of technology and began to prepare for what they called modern warfare.

On the other hand, it was to become an offensive stage of preparation for external threats. China could not tolerate the United States as the head of the great world powers, and it also saw Russia start to rearm with little noise. It was then China’s turn.

A reduction of the army

Second, the downsizing of the military was also important to China. The number of groups deployed to the east, west, north, south and center has been reduced from 35 to 18. The main strength of the army group has been reduced from the last two or three divisions of intensive force infantry for each military division and an armored and artillery division to a combined arms brigade (CAB). Currently, there are five CABs per Army Group, which the United States said, in an interview with Red Diamond in 2019, to be heavy, medium, light and amphibious, and also combined weapons.

The CAB configuration was established in ten battalions, and each battalion in seven companies: two mechanized infantry, two armored vehicles, one artillery, one air defense and a headquarters company. That is, it aimed to improve unit formation in a ground operations function and unit structure for each area. In addition, the expansion of the operational area has led to a greater scope of operations for the ACR.

With all this, the experts have already warned: the ground operation will intensify, and China will be more aggressive. The US withdrawal from Afghanistan in August 2021 was celebrated by Russia, but of course by China, as it saw its rival weaken and the Biden administration showed its military shortcomings to the international community. That, added to its growth in the arms race, as well as hypersonic missiles and drones, could generate a 2022 where China, fearlessly, faces the West even more.