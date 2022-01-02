Boris Johnson Covid announcement update and what restrictions could be made

As a wave of Omicron continues to hit the nation with an increasing number of cases every day, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has continued to resist the imposition of new Covid restrictions on households in England.

Another 162,572 confirmed cases of Covid were recorded in England on Saturday – breaking a new record for the highest daily infection total.

Hospital admissions were also on the rise, here with another 1,915 Covid hospital admissions reported as of December 27, a 62% increase week on week, and the highest total since the peak of February 8. of the Delta wave.

To tackle the rising number of infections, stricter rules have already been put in place in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland – but no such decision has been made for England .

However, ministers have ruled that secondary school students in England must resume wearing masks in class upon their return after the Christmas holidays, with the measure to last at least until January 26.

Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi wrote in The Sunday Telegraph: There can be no excuse for our children not to learn face to face in the classroom where they want and need to be.

When will there be another announcement?

No official announcement has been made by the government as to when we can expect to hear more news on whether to tighten the restrictions, but speculation is rife that the prime minister will have to make a decision in the near future. days in response to worsening infection rates.

In the past, many announcements have come with little warning, but several sources have suggested that the Prime Minister is currently considering reintroducing Stage Two, which would again see tighter restrictions on the household mix.

As with most important updates during the pandemic, it is likely that any announcements would follow the pattern of previous ones and fall in the early evening around 5 p.m.

What might the new Covid restrictions look like?

In a Daily Mail article published yesterday (January 1), Health Secretary Sajid Javid said: “Restrictions on our freedom must be an absolute last resort.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has been one of the biggest challenges our health service has ever faced and our historic vaccination program has been essential in helping us meet this challenge.

Please be careful and when we go into the new year of course then we will see if we need to take any further action but nothing more until then at least.

Complete stage 2 – with ban on indoor gatherings

Government advisers discussed two possible options for the Stage 2 restrictions, including a more lenient version called the Step 2 lite.

Stage 2 would see a return to restrictions imposed such as those previously imposed on April 12, 2021. During this period, indoor gatherings between different households were prohibited, there was no longer indoor service in pubs and restaurants, and the rule of 6 was imposed. about people who meet outside.

Overnight stays with people outside your household were also prohibited, as was travel abroad for vacation.

Closing of nightclubs

Nightclubs in Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland have already been closed to tackle covid, but so far Boris Johnson has resisted doing the same in England.

Nightclubs, large venues and places open after 1 a.m. must now request to see Covid passes, with access being allowed to participants only if they can provide proof of two vaccinations or a test negative covid.

Rule of six

Wales and Northern Ireland have already reimposed the rule of six on indoor gatherings, in public places such as pubs and restaurants.

Scotland, however, has not reinstated the Sixth Rule – instead asking people to restrict gatherings to three or fewer households.

Whitehall officials have reportedly considered potentially bringing the ‘rule of six’ back to England, but Telegraph sources have not clarified whether a future six-person limit would apply to private homes or only to public places. They also did not confirm whether the rule would apply outside as well as inside.

Number limits at venues and events

Wales, Northern Ireland and Scotland have all introduced restrictions on the number of people allowed to attend events.

In Wales, indoor gatherings have been limited to 30 people – and outdoor gatherings to 50 people. While in Scotland there are capacity limits of 200 people for seated indoor events and 100 people for standing indoor events. Hospitality venues were also urged to ensure that there is enough space for a social distance of at least 1m between individual groups in a venue.

Meanwhile, in Northern Ireland, indoor gatherings have been limited to just 30 people – a restriction now imposed by law.

All of these restrictions are even less stringent than April’s Step 2 measures.

Table service in pubs

Pubs in Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland have all been ordered to resume table service. This is once again less stringent than stage 2 in April, when pubs and bars were restricted to serving outdoors only.

Weddings and funerals

Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland have all made a decision not to place a size limit on marriages at this time. England has also confirmed that important life events – such as weddings and funerals – will be exempt from any more stringent measures, according to the Times.

Guidance or legal restrictions?

A combination of guidelines and laws have been introduced to support anti-covid measures in Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

However, Boris Johnson is committed to debating all laws in Parliament before they are enacted, largely due to opposition within his own party.

Right now, Parliament is not expected to return until January 4, suggesting that January 5 is the earliest start date for any legal restrictions – unless it chooses to recall the House of Commons earlier. .

