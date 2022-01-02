Politics
Boris Johnson Covid announcement update and what restrictions could be made
As a wave of Omicron continues to hit the nation with an increasing number of cases every day, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has continued to resist the imposition of new Covid restrictions on households in England.
Another 162,572 confirmed cases of Covid were recorded in England on Saturday – breaking a new record for the highest daily infection total.
Hospital admissions were also on the rise, here with another 1,915 Covid hospital admissions reported as of December 27, a 62% increase week on week, and the highest total since the peak of February 8. of the Delta wave.
For the latest news from Covid click here
To tackle the rising number of infections, stricter rules have already been put in place in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland – but no such decision has been made for England .
However, ministers have ruled that secondary school students in England must resume wearing masks in class upon their return after the Christmas holidays, with the measure to last at least until January 26.
Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi wrote in The Sunday Telegraph: There can be no excuse for our children not to learn face to face in the classroom where they want and need to be.
Meanwhile, the government is already making contingency plans to tackle the growing number of staff absences, as it tries to quell any potential disruption.
Video unavailable
When will there be another announcement?
No official announcement has been made by the government as to when we can expect to hear more news on whether to tighten the restrictions, but speculation is rife that the prime minister will have to make a decision in the near future. days in response to worsening infection rates.
In the past, many announcements have come with little warning, but several sources have suggested that the Prime Minister is currently considering reintroducing Stage Two, which would again see tighter restrictions on the household mix.
As with most important updates during the pandemic, it is likely that any announcements would follow the pattern of previous ones and fall in the early evening around 5 p.m.
What might the new Covid restrictions look like?
In a Daily Mail article published yesterday (January 1), Health Secretary Sajid Javid said: “Restrictions on our freedom must be an absolute last resort.
“The Covid-19 pandemic has been one of the biggest challenges our health service has ever faced and our historic vaccination program has been essential in helping us meet this challenge.
Please be careful and when we go into the new year of course then we will see if we need to take any further action but nothing more until then at least.
Enter your postal code for the latest Covid-19 data for your region
Complete stage 2 – with ban on indoor gatherings
Government advisers discussed two possible options for the Stage 2 restrictions, including a more lenient version called the Step 2 lite.
Stage 2 would see a return to restrictions imposed such as those previously imposed on April 12, 2021. During this period, indoor gatherings between different households were prohibited, there was no longer indoor service in pubs and restaurants, and the rule of 6 was imposed. about people who meet outside.
Overnight stays with people outside your household were also prohibited, as was travel abroad for vacation.
Closing of nightclubs
Nightclubs in Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland have already been closed to tackle covid, but so far Boris Johnson has resisted doing the same in England.
Nightclubs, large venues and places open after 1 a.m. must now request to see Covid passes, with access being allowed to participants only if they can provide proof of two vaccinations or a test negative covid.
Rule of six
Wales and Northern Ireland have already reimposed the rule of six on indoor gatherings, in public places such as pubs and restaurants.
Scotland, however, has not reinstated the Sixth Rule – instead asking people to restrict gatherings to three or fewer households.
Whitehall officials have reportedly considered potentially bringing the ‘rule of six’ back to England, but Telegraph sources have not clarified whether a future six-person limit would apply to private homes or only to public places. They also did not confirm whether the rule would apply outside as well as inside.
Number limits at venues and events
Wales, Northern Ireland and Scotland have all introduced restrictions on the number of people allowed to attend events.
In Wales, indoor gatherings have been limited to 30 people – and outdoor gatherings to 50 people. While in Scotland there are capacity limits of 200 people for seated indoor events and 100 people for standing indoor events. Hospitality venues were also urged to ensure that there is enough space for a social distance of at least 1m between individual groups in a venue.
Meanwhile, in Northern Ireland, indoor gatherings have been limited to just 30 people – a restriction now imposed by law.
All of these restrictions are even less stringent than April’s Step 2 measures.
Table service in pubs
Pubs in Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland have all been ordered to resume table service. This is once again less stringent than stage 2 in April, when pubs and bars were restricted to serving outdoors only.
Weddings and funerals
Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland have all made a decision not to place a size limit on marriages at this time. England has also confirmed that important life events – such as weddings and funerals – will be exempt from any more stringent measures, according to the Times.
Guidance or legal restrictions?
A combination of guidelines and laws have been introduced to support anti-covid measures in Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.
However, Boris Johnson is committed to debating all laws in Parliament before they are enacted, largely due to opposition within his own party.
Right now, Parliament is not expected to return until January 4, suggesting that January 5 is the earliest start date for any legal restrictions – unless it chooses to recall the House of Commons earlier. .
For the latest Yorkshire Live email updates, Click here .
Sources
2/ https://www.examinerlive.co.uk/news/uk-world-news/boris-johnson-covid-announcement-update-22625921
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]