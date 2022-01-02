One year after the Capitol riot, the United States fears for democracy: polls | Donald Trump news





New polls show Americans are concerned about democracy, with some saying violence against government can sometimes be justified.

A year after the violent assault on the U.S. Capitol, Americans remain deeply concerned about the health of their democracy, and about a third say violence against the government can sometimes be justified, according to two polls.

The Jan.6 attack on the seat of Congress, led by supporters of former US President Donald Trump, was a harbinger of growing political violence, and US democracy is under threat, according to two-thirds of people polled for a CBS News poll released on Sunday. .

Meanwhile, Americans’ pride in their democracy has fallen sharply, from 90 percent in 2002 to 54 percent today, according to a Washington Post-University of Maryland survey.

As the Jan. 6 anniversary approaches, polls offer specific concerns: CBS found that 28% of those polled believe force can be used to defend an election outcome, while 34 % told the Washington Post that violent action against the government can sometimes justify the largest percentage in decades.

The results underscore the seemingly almost irreconcilable views that divide American society, which President Joe Biden, who took office 14 days after the Capitol riots, has vowed to overcome.

Two-thirds of Trump’s supporters continue to believe his baseless accusation that Biden is not the legitimately elected president.

Trump had addressed thousands of supporters shortly before the assault on Capitol Hill, telling them the election had been rigged and they should fight like hell.

Some 60% of those polled said Trump bore a heavy responsibility for the invasion of Capitol Hill, just as lawmakers had to certify Bidens’ victory.

Coordinated efforts

Again, opinion follows partisan lines: 83% of Trump’s voters attributed his level of responsibility to only some or none, according to the Post’s investigation.

And 26% of Americans want him to run again in 2024, according to CBS.

A select House of Representatives committee spent months working to establish the roles and accountability of those who instigated or may have organized the protest.

Despite the limited cooperation from Trump’s inner circle, the panel conducted more than 300 interviews and collected thousands of documents.

We have discovered some things that really concern us, things like people trying to undermine the integrity of our democracy, panel chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson said on ABC on Sunday.

It appears to be a coordinated effort on the part of a number of people to undermine the elections, he said.

It could be people from the executive. It could be people from the Department of Defense and very wealthy people.

He said he would not hesitate to pass any evidence of illegality to the Justice Department.

Liz Cheney, one of only two Republicans on the panel, strongly condemned Trump on Sunday for waiting hours before urging rioters on Capitol Hill to step down.

He could have easily made such a call, she told ABC.

He did not do it. It is hard to imagine a greater and more serious dereliction of duty.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2022/1/2/year-after-capitol-riot-americans-fear-democracy-polls The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos