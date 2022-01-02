Kodak Black arrested less than a year after Donald Trump commuted his previous prison sentence





Rapper Kodak Black faces more legal issues in early 2022. The artist, real name Bill Kapri, was arrested Saturday morning in Pompano Beach, Fla., For trespassing. The arrest comes nearly a year after President Donald Trump commuted Kapri’s federal prison sentence on the last day of his tenure.

Kapri was arrested just before 1:30 a.m. ET, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said, Local10 reports. The circumstances of the arrest were not immediately made available. Kapri, who was born Octave Dieuson, was born and raised in Pompano Beach, north of Miami.

After his release, Kapri took to his Instagram page to explain his side of the story, reports HipHopDX. “You know what, stay out of the hood,” he said in an Instagram video. “Whatever I was trying to do, I always keep the hood in my mix. I still slide regularly to the hood. I don’t have to go through it. I don’t have to go through it. how can you tell a— who’s really on the street, who’s really doing his s – really did my s – there. ”

“The Ns know what’s going on with me,” the rapper continued. “They can never hit me, never say, ‘Oh, I can’t come back to the neighborhood. “I’m never going to say, ‘Oh yeah, he hasn’t been in the neighborhood for a long time’ … All that other stuff, it’s over.”

The “Roll in Peace” rapper was among the most prominent people whose sentences were commuted on Trump’s last day in office in January 2021. He served about half of a three-year federal prison sentence for forging documents in order to buy guns in Miami gun store, the Associated Press reported. However, Kapri still faced a criminal sexual assault charge in South Carolina. In April 2021, Kapri agreed to plead guilty to a less serious charge and was sentenced to 18 months probation.

Kapri then failed a drug test and was ordered to spend 90 days in a rehab treatment center. He finished rehab in December after his lawyer Bradford Cohen told TMZ the judge was happy with Kapri’s progress. Kapri “can’t wait to make great music and will try to stay away from people, places and things that would endanger him or cause him to start over,” Cohen told TMZ at the time.

In June, Kapri was honored for his philanthropy, with former Broward Commissioner and Mayor Dale Holness issuing the proclamation, the Sun Sentinel reports. The proclamation praised Kapri for paying school fees for the three children of two FBI agents killed in a raid in Sunrise, Florida in February. Kapri also paid the funeral expenses for a South Carolina police officer and donated $ 100,000 to Nova Southeastern University Law School in memory of a shooting victim in the Marjory Stoneman Douglas School in 2018.

