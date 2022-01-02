Politics
Boris Johnson to avoid further Covid restrictions this week as only 789 patients are on ventilators
MINISTERS are optimistic that there is no need to add further Covid restrictions to tackle the new Omicron wave.
No10 is expected to review the current restrictions this week, but should not make any changes.
Health Minister Ed Argar said hospitalizations were not crippling the NHS – although he expected them to increase, but revealed only 789 people were on ventilators.
He said: “I don’t see anything in the data right in front of me in the immediate situation, which suggests a need for further restrictions.”
“We need to have a cool and calm head. We need to look at the data and we need to do everything we can to avoid any restrictions – restrictions or restrictions must be the absolute last resort.
The minister said Boris Johnson and Health Secretary Sajid Javid monitor the data every day.
This is a series of overwhelmingly positive studies that show Omicron to be milder than other strains, with the first official UK report showing that the risk of hospitalization is 50-70% lower than Delta’s.
Covid boosterjabs protect against Omicron and offer the best chance of weathering the pandemic, health officials have repeatedly said.
The Sun’sJabsArmy campaign is helping get the extra vital vaccines in the arms of the British to avoid further restrictions.
Current Plan B measures – for Covid passes and masks in some contexts – will be reviewed this week, but insiders don’t expect anything to change.
Mr Argar said he expected to see the number of hospital patients increase with such a high number of cases.
He said: So we’re in a much stronger position than a year ago … but yes, I would expect hospitalizations to continue to increase for a little while yet.
But as cases continue to hover around the 180,000 new infections a day, the minister has ruled out plans to reduce isolation to just five days.
The United States and Greece have reduced the home quarantine for asymptomatic people to five days, while the British can be released after seven days – if they have two negative lateral flow tests.
Current restrictions mean businesses, the NHS and schools are all crippled by staff absences – with new data showing that one in ten employees are sick in healthcare,
He said: the clinical or scientific advice that we have is there, take it from 10, like we did, to seven days.
We haven’t received any scientific advice that it should go lower than that.
