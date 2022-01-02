We have first-hand testimony, Ivanka called on Trump to stop the January 6 riot on Capitol Hill.





The special House committee investigating the January 6 riot on Capitol Hill received firsthand testimony that President Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka twice asked him to intervene, Rep. Liz Cheney said . Trump was watching the riot unfold on television as he sat in the dining room next to the Oval Office at the time. We have first-hand testimony that her daughter Ivanka walked in at least twice to ask her to stop this violence, Cheney, vice-chair of the committee and one of the two Republican panelists, said on ABCs This. Week.

“The president could have taken those few steps in the briefing room at any time, been on live television and told his supporters who were assaulting the Capitol to stop,” Representative Liz Cheney said of the event. ‘former president. Trump’s actions on January 6. https://t.co/zo7wSq6hc1 pic.twitter.com/sUYg0wGKsi

As far as Cheney is concerned, Trump could have taken clear steps to ensure that the violence does not escalate that day, but he chose not to act. We know, as you well know, that the White House briefing room is only a short walk from the Oval Office, Cheney said. The president could have taken those few steps in the briefing room at any time, gone live on television and told his supporters who were assaulting the Capitol to stop. Instead, Cheney said, Trump did nothing. He could have told them to withdraw. He could have told them to go home and he didn’t, Cheney added. It is hard to imagine a greater and more serious dereliction of duty than this.

The Republican Party must make a choice. We can either be loyal to our Constitution or loyal to Donald Trump, but we can’t be both, GOP Representative Liz Cheney told @GStephanopoulos. https://t.co/RhbkmuCrEO pic.twitter.com/B9OLaDxdY2

His inability to act shows that Trump should never be allowed to approach the Oval Office again. Any man who would watch TV while police were beaten as his supporters stormed the United States Capitol is clearly unfit for a future job, Cheney said. The way Trump refused to tell his supporters to stop the riots shows he cannot be trusted, she added. Republicans now have a choice to make. We can either be loyal to our Constitution or loyal to Donald Trump, but we can’t be both, Cheney said.

Representative Bennie Thompson, a Democrat from Mississippi, told CNN that the panel received significant testimony that the White House was asked to do something and ignored calls. The only thing I can say is that it’s very unusual for someone in charge of anything to watch what’s going on and do nothing, Thompson said.

“We have important testimony that leads us to believe that the White House has been ordered to do something. We want to verify everything,” said Democratic Representative Bennie Thompson, member of the special House committee investigating the January 6 riot on Capitol Hill. #CNNSOTU pic.twitter.com/G2d9wWaZ87

