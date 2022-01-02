In 2021, President Joko Widodo inaugurated four dams in East Java

Malang District, Bhirawa To support food self-sufficiency and the clean water program in all Indonesian provinces, the central government, through the Ministry of Public Works and Public Housing (PUPR), has completed the construction of several dams. This is evidenced by the 13 dams opened by the President of the Republic of Indonesia (RI) H Joko Widodo from the start to the end of 2021. PUPR Minister Basuki Hadimuljono said in a statement on Sunday (February 2) that the PUPR ministry will continue to support national water and food security programs, one of which is to increase the number of reservoirs and reservoirs in Indonesia. And it was recorded that during the period 2015-2019, 15 dams had been completed. At the same time, during the period 2020-2024, the PUPR ministry aims to build 61 dams. After the construction of the dam, an irrigation network must also be built. A dam built at such a high cost can be beneficial, as water is supplied to rice fields owned by farmers, he said. According to him, one of the dams inaugurated by President Joko Widodo in 2021 is the Tukuli dam in the Pacita regency, in the province of East Java (East Java) on February 14, 2021. The water capacity of the dam, as to to it, is 8.7 million cubic meters. (m3). This dam can offer enormous advantages, namely the irrigation of 600 hectares of rice fields. In addition to benefiting from the irrigation of hundreds of hectares, the Tukuli dam also reduces floods by 42.21 m3 per second and can serve as a source for a microgeneration plant (PLTMH) of 2,132 kilowatts (KW). , water protection and tourism. In addition, the president opened the Bendo Dam in Ponorogo Regency, East Java, which irrigates 7,800 hectares of rice fields and provides 370 liters of raw water per second, and could reduce flooding in the city. of Ponorogo by 31% at 117.4 m3 per second. . 4 m3 to 258 m3 per second. In addition, in 2021, the President will re-inaugurate dams in East Java, namely Tugu Dam in Trenggalek Regency and Gongseng Dam in Bojonegoro Regency. At the same time, he added that the Tugu Dam has a capacity of around 12.1 million cubic meters and meets the needs of a 1,250 acre irrigation area that produces 12 gallons of raw water per second and reduces flooding. And the Gongseng Dam is responsible for meeting the irrigation needs of 6,191 acres of paddy fields, delivering 300 liters of raw water per second, protecting tourism and reducing flooding. The 13 dams inaugurated by President Joko Widodo in 2021 are a sign that the government is seriously strengthening food self-sufficiency and water security in all Indonesian provinces, Basuki said. It should be noted that during the year 2021, President Joko Widodo inaugurated 13 dams in several Indonesian provinces, including the Tukitan dam in the Pacitan district, the Bendo dam in the Ponorogo district, the from Tugu to Trenggalek and the Gongseng dam in the Bojonegoro regency, and four dams in the east. Province of Java. In addition, the President inaugurated the Paselloreng Dam in Ladongi Dam Province in East Kolaka District in Southeast Sulawesi Province and continued the Pidekso Dam in Wonogiri Regency, Southeast Sulawesi Province. Central Java (Central Java). As well as Tapin Dam, Tapin Regency, South Kalimantan Province (South Kalimantan), Napun Gete Dam, Sikka Regency, Eastern Nusa Tenggara Province (NTT), Sindangheula Dam located in Serang Regency, Banten Province, Kuningan Dam, West Java and Way Sekampung Dam in Pringsewu District, Lampung Province. [cyn.gat]

