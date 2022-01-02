Xi’s ‘Cloud Diplomacy’ in 2021 Improves Communication, Cooperation





Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Chinese President Xi Jinping has continued to maintain close communication with the leaders of other countries and the heads of several international organizations in 2021 through “cloud diplomacy” . In 2021, President Xi made 79 phone calls with leaders of foreign countries and international organizations, attended 40 major diplomatic events via video links, delivered speeches, and sent correspondence and messages totaling at least 100 via video links, according to a China Media Group documentary titled “Exceptionally Significant 2021” aired on Sunday. “President Xi has intensified strategic communication with foreign leaders to reach consensus and promote cooperation across the world, thus developing the great project and forming a strong synergy to build a community of destiny for mankind,” said Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang said. Yi in an interview with China Media Group and Xinhua News Agency on December 30, 2021. 01:56 On December 15, 2021, Xi held a virtual meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. In their second video meeting of the year, the two leaders looked forward to an in-person meeting at the upcoming Beijing Winter Olympics. “I look forward to deepening communication with you on bilateral relations and major international and regional issues. I believe we will reach more substantive agreements,” Xi said. Read more: Xi looks forward to meeting Putin at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics Chinese President Xi Jinping attends a video summit with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Beijing, April 16, 2021. / Xinhua Chinese President Xi Jinping attends a video summit with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Beijing, April 16, 2021. / Xinhua In April and July respectively, Xi held two video summits with French President Emmanuel Macron and Angela Merkel, who was then German Chancellor. The three leaders not only reached consensus on win-win cooperation in climate governance, but also agreed to expand consensus and cooperation between China and the European Union. Xi hosted the China, Central and Eastern European Countries (CEECs) summit and delivered a speech titled “Keeping Momentum and Working Together for a New Chapter in China-CEEC Cooperation” on February 9. On November 29, the President delivered a speech at the opening ceremony of the 8th Ministerial Conference of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation by video link. “China will work with its African friends to promote and transmit the spirit of China-Africa friendship and cooperation from generation to generation,” Xi said. In addition to bringing the virus under control at the national level, China continued to help other countries in the fight against COVID-19 last year. By the end of 2021, China had provided more than two billion doses of COVID vaccines to more than 120 countries and international organizations. Recognizing that China has kept Xi’s promise to make COVID-19 vaccines a global public good, Foreign Minister Wang Yi said, “China has become the largest supplier of outgoing vaccines among all countries. One in two COVID vaccines administered worldwide is manufactured. in China.” By deepening the friendship and strengthening cooperation with other countries, Wang said that Xi’s “cloud diplomacy” has enabled China to build a more comprehensive and solid global partnership network.

