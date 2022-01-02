Pakistani economy has been a problem in the nation – NewsGram





The circular said, “As’restaurant service” has been notified in accordance with Article 9 (5) of the CGST Act 2017, the e-commerce operator (ECO) is responsible for paying GST on catering services offered, with effect from 1 January 2022, via ECO. “

Food aggregators would be responsible for collecting and paying GST from all restaurants on their platforms as a result of the change. This implies that a platform must keep a separate GST entry for each order it receives from a restaurant. Compliance with the rule will require more resources from the platforms.

The 5% GST obligation will be in addition to the existing 18% GST that platforms are required to pay to provide delivery services through their platforms. The tax will effectively be charged on the price of the food product delivered to customers via the platforms. “

While customers are likely to experience an increase in their online food bills from January 1, online food businesses can expect a significant increase in the compliance burden, ”said MS Mani, Partner, Deloitte India.

Swiggy One is a new Swiggy subscription that includes unlimited deliveries for free. Owners of small restaurants and grocery stores would be required to pay 5% GST on all orders placed through online platforms as a result of the move. This should impact their income, causing them to increase the prices they charge for orders placed through apps like Swiggy and Zomato. “

The changes to the GST are expected to have an impact on end consumers, as the cost of purchasing from small restaurants that were previously outside the scope of the GST would increase if they were purchased through food aggregators ” , said Rajat Bose, partner of Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co.

Small restaurateurs who generate annual sales of less than Rs. 40,000,000 are not required to pay GST in a normal scenario, according to tax experts.

Some stakeholders see the update of the GST for food delivery as a positive step forward for competitiveness. Government officials also said the measure will help curb tax evasion to some extent, as the central tax authority will be able to generate the taxes restaurants would otherwise have avoided by making online platforms accountable for contributions. to the GST.

“The government has just shifted the burden to Zomato and Swiggy, or any other online platform,” said Kabir Suri, president of India’s National Restaurant Association (NRAI). “The cost to the customer remains unchanged,” as gadget 360 reports.

Small-scale restaurant owners, on the other hand, perceive the upgrade as a barrier to entry for newcomers.

People were afraid to go out and have dinner in person because of the COVID-19 outbreak, which has increased internet orders in the country. Due to the huge demand, several small restaurants have opened their doors. Government action, on the other hand, could backfire.

“As the limitations relax, people have started going to the big grocery stores, we are already struggling to make a living,” said Gautam Kumar, owner of a street sandwich shop in New Delhi.

“It is difficult for people like us to make any money after paying commissions to platforms.“ How could we handle the extra 5% reduction in such a scenario seems to be a mystery, ”he said. pointed out as reported by gadgets 360.

Zomato and Swiggy both declined to comment on the upstairs.

In addition to food delivery aggregators, the Ministry of Finance will impose a 5% GST on carpooling platforms that carry passengers in any type of motor vehicle from January 1 (IANS / PR)

