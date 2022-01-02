Governments are reducing government isolation to mitigate the economic consequences of the new wave

Faced with a wave of infectious Omicron variants of COVID-19, More and more governments around the world are relaxing the rules for isolating patients And its contacts to avoid economic stagnation.

High doses of omicron can cause infections and As a result, work stoppages and isolation greatly affect communities, Although not accompanied by an acceleration of infections, around this time mortality increases.

Europe, the current epicenter of the epidemic, is facing Unprecedented number of infections: More than 4.9 million cases have been reported in the past seven days , By calculation, 59% more than the previous week AFP On Saturday.

In total, There are over 100 million cases in Europe Since the virus was discovered in December 2019.

In Latin America, Ecuador on Saturday announced it would end 24,287 infections in the last month of 2021, more than double the number reported in November (9,513) and three times in October (7,556).

Meanwhile, in France, where more than a million cases have been detected in the past seven days, Relaxation of rules isolating victims was announced on Sunday And their contacts are a way to preserve the socio-economic life of the country.

In accordance with the rules coming into force on Monday, Positive individuals who have been fully vaccinated should be isolated for seven days Instead of ten, it can be reduced to five if the next test is negative.

Those who were in contact with them They should not be isolated if there is a complete immunization schedule.

Change of fate Ensure “the control of epidemics while protecting socio-economic life” The French Ministry of Health explained in a statement.

Living with the virus

In UK, with records of outbreaks, said Health Secretary Sajid JavedOr there will be new restrictions except the “absolute last attempt”.

Just before Christmas, UK government reduced number of days in isolation from ten to seven For those who have been vaccinated against the corona virus.

“Restricting our freedom should be a complete last resort and the British believe we will do everything possible to prevent it,” Javed wrote in a Daily Mail article.

Added that “I am sure we are giving ourselves the best chance of living with the virus. ” The UK Department of Health is responsible for health policy for the UK, not the rest of the UK, which has taken new regulatory action in the face of the Omigron variant.

For its part, the Health Commission Switzerland decided on Friday that it could reduce the isolation of the cantons from ten to seven days For people in contact with a victim.

In Latin America, countries like Argentina have already announced changes in patient isolation protocols and close contact.

There were fears of an economic slowdown Spain decided last Wednesday to reduce the isolation of COVID-19 victims Seven days instead of ten, to balance public health and economic growth, according to government president Pedro Sanchez.

The same day, Argentina made a similar move to reduce its economic impact A record burst of epidemics. Portugal did so on Friday.

Canceled flights

South Africa calculates He had already crossed the peak of the micron wave and lifted the nightly curfew order on December 31. Valid for 21 months.

“We are looking for a balance between people’s lives, their livelihoods and the goal of saving lives,” said Presidential Minister Montley Kungupele.

In response to Omigron’s penetrating impact, Global aviation has encountered many obstacles.

Pilots and crew members had to be isolated due to Covit-19 infections or contact with victims, leading airlines to cancel flights.

Bad weather in the United States on Saturday added to unrest caused by a wave of infections, About 2,660 flights have been canceled, more than half of which are worldwide, According to the FlightAware website.

Control absences, avoid barrier gestures and shortages, President Joe Biden’s administration decided on Monday to reduce the period of isolation Ten to five days are recommended for asymptomatic people with Covit-19 disease.

(With information from AFP)

