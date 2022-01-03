NI peace architect accuses Boris Johnson of occasional political vandalism | North Ireland

One of the architects of the Northern Ireland peace deal said Boris Johnson and former Brexit minister Lord Frost risked all the work the previous generation of politicians put into the Friday deal saint of Belfast by putting their ideological convictions before the people.

Jonathan Powell, former Tony Blair’s chief of staff and chief negotiator on Northern Ireland, expressed concern that neither the PM nor the recently resigned Brexit minister seemed to understand or care about the fragility of the political settlement in Northern Ireland in 1998.

He also wondered why Frost had made the issue of the European Court of Justice a red line in the negotiations on the Northern Ireland Protocol when she was not responsible for either the practical difficulties of the trade or the identity politics which has been exacerbated by the quarrel over the Irish Sea Frontier.

He said it was irresponsible to stoke fears on one side or the other or not to calm nerves over British identity after riots on the streets earlier in 2020.

What worries me is the occasional political vandalism. They really don’t seem to care. I mean the damage they do to very fragile political settlements in Northern Ireland, by taking a stand on things like the European Court of Justice, which don’t matter to voters in Northern Ireland, has he declared.

They may be important to Boris Johnson and some supporters [in the government] and the ideological basis.

But is it really worth sacrificing all the work that previous generations of politicians have put into the Northern Ireland peace process on the ideological altar of the ECJ? He asked.

Lord Frost had repeatedly threatened to suspend parts of the protocol using its Article 16 before stepping down as Brexit minister, citing differences over tax policy and Covid restrictions.

While the appointment of Foreign Secretary Liz Truss to succeed Frost was initially read as a moment of reset, she is publicly portraying herself as the negotiator of continuity.

The British position has not changed. We need goods to move freely between Britain and Northern Ireland, end the role of the ECJ as the final arbiter of disputes between us and resolve other issues, she said before christmas.

Powell has warned that the institutions of decentralized government could crumble unless the UK government focuses on the practical problems created by post-Brexit customs and physical controls on goods crossing the Irish Sea.

While he doesn’t expect a return to the unrest of the past, he said Brexit created a lingering problem in Northern Ireland.

You have to face the fact that Brexit requires someone to be hurt.

There is nothing you can do on the political question of identity given the history of two communities in Northern Ireland. But there is going to be a border because of Brexit and it has to be somewhere. No one has a better idea than in the Irish Sea. If it exists, it affects union identity and what you need to do is improve its impact, he said.

His comments came not only after the transfer of power from Frost to Truss, but after a changing political landscape south of the Irish border.

Brexit has put the issue of a united Ireland south of the border firmly on the agenda and the government needs to pay attention and understand how this also fuels union fears about the future of Ireland from North in the UK, he said.

Identity politics will keep coming back. Imagine if you have a border poll on a united Ireland and 48% to stay in the UK, much like the Brexit referendum.

People don’t want to tackle this problem. I understand. But it’s the fear of it that’s causing the problem.

In an interview published on Sunday, Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, the DUP chief, said Truss should set a deadline for talks with the EU on the protocol. He didn’t want to say how much longer he would have to leave, but he told the Sunday Telegraph: January is going to be an absolutely crucial month.

And if the deadline was passed without a deal acceptable to the UK, the government would have to trigger Article 16, he said.

If we don’t get quick and decisive progress, and one side or the other gets rid of it, that will have major implications for the stability of political institutions in Northern Ireland, he said.