Jan. 6 panel received ‘first-hand’ testimony Trump asked to stop riots

The President, Representative Bennie Thompson, said on Sunday that the special House committee investigating the January 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol had received testimony that former President Donald Trump had been asked to call for their end. File Pool Photo by Chip Somodevilla / UPI | License photo

January 2 (UPI) – Members of the Special House Committee investigating the January 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol said they had testimony that former President Donald Trump was called upon to order an end to the insurgency.

The chairman, Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., Told CNN’s State of the Union that the committee had received “important testimony which leads us to believe the White House was ordered to do something.” to suppress the rioters.

“We want to verify all of this so that when we produce our report and when we hold the hearings, the public has the opportunity to see it for themselves,” he said.

Representative Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., One of only two Republicans on the committee, told ABC News this week the committee had “firsthand testimony” that Trump was sitting in the dining room next door. from the Oval Office watching the riots unfold on television, noting that the White House briefing room was “just steps” away.

“The president could have taken those few steps in the briefing room at any time, gone live on television and told his supporters who were attacking the Capitol to stop,” she said. “He could have told them to withdraw. He could have told them to go home – and he didn’t. It’s hard to imagine a greater and more serious dereliction of duty than that.”

Cheney added that the committee had received testimony that members of Trump’s family, including his daughter and advisor Ivanka Trump, had asked him to call for an end to the violence.

“We have first-hand testimony that her daughter Ivanka came in at least twice to ask her to stop this violence,” she said.

Thompson also told NBC News’ Meet the Press on Sunday that the committee asked the National Archives for videos Trump made in the White House during the riots, saying the former president made “several videos” before sharing a video. a minute clip on social media. calling for the dispersal of the rioters.

Thompson noted that it took Trump about 187 minutes to tell his supporters to leave the Capitol.

“We have now determined that he was in the White House, we have determined that a number of people have attempted to contact him through his chief of staff,” Thompson said. “Some of these text messages we share on our presentation of the Mark Meadows contempt citation. We also have information, other people, who have made calls trying to get some semblance of a response from the White House , but during those 187 minutes nothing happened. ”

Thompson also said the committee planned to recommend new intelligence-gathering legislation as a result of the investigation, noting that it was the “worst kept secret in America” ​​that people were planning to visit on Capitol Hill as Congress was working to certify the results of the 2020 presidential election.

“We want to make sure that does not happen again,” he said. “On top of that, we want to make sure that the line of communication between the Capitol Police and the structure of how we make decisions is clear. Right now it’s kind of a hybrid authority. And that authority has clearly collapsed, component training for our Capitol Police, a lot of things we don’t have right now. “

He added that the committee would also recommend legislation to address “the coordination of resources to protect the Capitol” after its investigation revealed “significant inconsistencies in coordination” during the January 6 riots.

“The first legislation would be the coordination of resources to protect the Capitol. There were significant inconsistencies in the coordination, which the District of Columbia National Guard was slow to respond to, not alone, but had to address the department. Defense, ”he said.

