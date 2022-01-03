TPP ceasefire will have precarious repercussions





The way the situation is developing gives the impression that fundamentalist Islamic forces in Pakistan will have more of a say in the politics and governance of the country in times to come.

What is happening; comes around !! This proverb aptly describes the fragile situation that currently prevails in Pakistan. After giving wind to the cult of terrorism, the nation is now paying a terrible price for its misdeeds. The country’s current prime minister, Imran Khan, was once a poster of the militant warlords who ruled his homeland and political constituency of Khyber Pakthtunkhwa, foremost among them the Haqqani Network (HQN) and the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). The story goes back to when these organizations were against the so-called US-sponsored Global War on Terror (GWOT) and, as such, in conflict with the “Pakistani establishment” under the President. Pervez Musharraf. They were supported by the Afghan Taliban. The Pakistani army was forced to launch two massive operations – Operation Zarb-e-Azb (Great Strike) in 2014, under the leadership of Pakistani Army Chief General Raheel Sharif, followed by Operation Radd -ul-Fasaad (elimination of discord or violence) by General Qamar Bajwa in 2017. Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad was launched to give the impression that Operation Zarb-e-Azb succeeded in to break the back of militancy and that there was nothing left but a “cleaning” which would be done by the operation. The point was, Operation Zarb-e-Azb was a total disaster. It was designed to flush out activists from the TTP, the Islamic Movement of Uzbekistan, the Islamic Movement of East Turkestan (ETIM), the HQN, etc. from North Waziristan. The militants to be targeted, in particular the leaders, were warned by some within the Pakistani army itself long before the start of the operation and they have left the area. So instead of neutralizing the militants, the operation resulted in the deaths of thousands of innocent people and the displacement of millions who still limp back to destroyed homes and shattered lives. It was under these debilitating circumstances that the Pakistani military came up with the idea of ​​using Imran Khan to control the militants who were wreaking havoc in the border provinces. As a result, the elections for the federal government in 2018 were rigged; Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) emerged victorious and he was elevated to the post of Prime Minister of the country. operating in its home territory is by far the most important. The TPP has insisted that the government respond to its basic demand to introduce Sharia law in Pakistan and immediately release its cadres who are being held in Pakistani prisons. As the government could not meet the demands, the conflict continued. In mid-2021, the TPP launched a series of attacks in the form of suicide bombings, IED blasts, sniper attacks, ambushes, and more. In a message recorded in October 2021, Noor Wali Mehsud, the supreme leader of the TPP, said his organization would liberate all tribal lands in Pakistan and make them independent. “The Pakistani army is a colonial heritage; The Pashtuns are divided because of the Durand Line. Our fight is only against Pakistan, because we are at war with the Pakistani armed forces, ”Mehsud said. Many Pakistani soldiers have been killed in this ongoing conflict. More importantly, many Chinese working on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) have also been killed. , which led to pressure on Khan from the Chinese leadership to control the TPP and its ramifications under all circumstances. Caught between the devil and the deep sea, Prime Minister Imran Khan started secret talks with the TPP with the help of HQN who also came under pressure from China. On November 8, 2021, Pakistani Minister of Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry said the Pakistani government had reached an agreement for a complete ceasefire with the TTP. He added that authorities in neighboring Taliban-controlled Afghanistan had facilitated the talks. The ceasefire will continue to expand as negotiations progress. The deal only came to fruition after the Pakistani government released more than 100 TTP fighters, including key commanders. The entire political leadership of Pakistan is now armed against Imran Khan. “The problem is that the government did not trust the parliament and started talks with the TTP unilaterally, which is not fair,” said Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, party leader of the Party. Pakistani people (PPP). that the talks, if any, should have been conducted from a position of strength; in the current scenario, the prime minister is seen to have succumbed to the pressures. Activists insist on Sharia law at least in the tribal belt, removing the fence with Afghanistan and allowing them to keep weapons that Pakistani opposition leaders say are unsuitable for any self-respecting government . Now if the government does not adhere to the terms the TPP will become even more belligerent and difficult to contain. The broadest implication would be the proliferation of the more radical interpretation of Islam which is viewed by the world as a great ideological danger. Pakistan will therefore have to face not only Chinese anger but also considerable international loathing. As it stands, several human rights violations have been reported in the region, the main ones being illegal / arbitrary killings, enforced disappearances, acts of torture, rape, looting, etc. The way the situation is developing gives the impression that fundamentalist Islamic forces in Pakistan will have a greater influence on the politics and governance of the country in times to come. This implies that the nation will go into the hands of partially educated enraged forces who will regress it in medieval times by imposing the strictest form of Sharia law. By entering into talks with the TPP, Imran Khan has once again placed his nation in a precarious internal security situation. With this ceasefire, he has given the TPP militants time to recover because, as before, they are unlikely to abide by his terms.

The writer is an academician and columnist

