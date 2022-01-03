Jan. 6 panel has ‘first-hand testimony’ Ivanka Trump asked her father to intervene in riot, says Cheney





The House panel investigating the January 6 riot testified that President Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump asked him to intervene as his supporters ransacked the United States Capitol, Representative Liz said on Sunday. Cheney, R-Wyo.

“The committee has first-hand testimony now that it was sitting in the dining room next to the Oval Office watching the attack on television as the assault on the Capitol unfolded. We know, like you know well, that the White House briefing room is a short walk from the Oval Office, ”Cheney, vice chairman of the committee, said on ABC News“ This Week ”.

She said that at any time, Trump could have gone to the briefing room and appeared on television.

“We know, as he sat in the dining room next to the Oval Office, members of his staff were begging him to go on TV, to tell people to stop. We know that Chief McCarthy is on him. begged to do it, “she said, referring to parliamentary minority leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif.

“We know members of her family, we know her daughter, we have first-hand testimony that her daughter Ivanka has come in at least twice to ask her to stop this violence,” she said.

In a one-minute video posted to social media hours after the attack began, Trump repeated false claims about the election he lost while encouraging rioters, who attacked the Capitol during the attack. a joint session of Congress to disrupt the counting of the electoral votes formalizing Joe Biden’s victory, to “return home in peace”.

“Come home. We love you. You are very special,” Trump said.

He later tweeted: “These are the things and events that occur when a sacred landslide election victory is so bluntly and viciously stripped of great patriots who have been badly and unfairly treated for so long.”

Twitter took action against both posts and banned Trump after the riot, citing “the risk of further incitement to violence.”

Thompson said on NBC News’ “Meet the Press” that the panel believes Trump made “several videos” before posting the short clip and asked the National Archives for videos that were never shared.

“It’s about 187 minutes,” he said in an interview broadcast on Sunday, referring to the time it took Trump to urge his supporters to leave the Capitol after the attack began.

Representatives for Trump and his daughter did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

In recent months, the Jan.6 committee has accelerated its investigation into the riot, as well as any action or inaction by Trump and his allies. The House voted last month to send former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows to the Justice Department on a criminal charge for his refusal to answer questions from the committee.

The panel also recently asked Reps Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, and Scott Perry, R-Pa., To provide information on their activities. Committee chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., Said on Sunday his ability to subpoena lawmakers remained uncertain.

As the Jan. 6 anniversary approaches, Thompson appeared on three Sunday programs to discuss the Congressional inquiry and the pro-Trump rally that preceded the murderous event. Trump spoke at the rally and encouraged those in attendance to march to Capitol Hill, where Congress was making Biden’s victory official.

Thompson said the panel had evidence of interactions between House members and rioters on Jan.6 that may or may not be significant. He did not specify who.

“Now ‘assisted’ means different things,” he told ‘Meet the Press’. “Some took pictures with people that came to the ‘Stop the Steal’ rally. Some, you know, allowed them to come and join in their offices and stuff during that whole week of rallying. therefore has some involvement. “

Thompson also said the panel intended to recommend legislation to improve intelligence gathering, which he said would ensure “that never happens again.”

“As you know, it was clear that we weren’t told anything was going to happen. But, for the most part, it was America’s worst-kept secret that people came to Washington, and the potential to. coordination and what we saw was there, so we want to make sure that doesn’t happen again, ”he said on“ This Week ”.

A Senate report released in June, the product of a joint investigation by the Homeland Security and Rules Committees, summed up what it says were serious intelligence and security failures that contributed to one of the worst incidents of domestic terrorism in US history.

The report found that a key contributor was the failure of the intelligence community to “properly analyze, assess and disseminate information to law enforcement” about the potential for violence and known threats against the Capitol.

In the report, an anonymous Capitol Police officer reportedly said, “We were ill-prepared. We were NOT informed with intelligence. We were betrayed.”

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., Told CBS News’s “Face the Nation” that the riot was, “in part, an intelligence failure. say not seeing all the available evidence of the propensity for violence that day.

The Jan.6 committee will also recommend legislation to better coordinate resources to protect the Capitol, said Thompson.

“There were significant inconsistencies in coordination. The District of Columbia National Guard was slow to respond, not alone, but had to approach the Department of Defense,” he said in ” This week”. “We want to make sure that the line of communication between the Capitol Police and the structure of how we make decisions is clear. Right now it’s a kind of hybrid authority, and that authority is clearly broke down.”

