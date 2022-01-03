Prime Minister Imran urges society to play its part in eradicating corruption and “sex crimes” – Pakistan





Prime Minister Imran Khan urged society to play its part in eradicating sex crimes and corruption.

He was speaking in part two of an online dialogue with Muslim academics around the world, organized by the Rehmatul-lil-Alameen National Authority on “Riyasat-e-Madina, Islam, Society and Renewal ethics ”.

The prime minister said that all Islamic countries including Pakistan face the same issues including poverty, child labor and corruption.

The Prime Minister said that the purpose of forming the Rehmatul-lil-Alameen National Authority was a deep understanding of the Seerat of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad Rasool Allah Khatam-un-Nabiyyin Sallallahu Alaihi Wasallam.

He called for raising the moral and ethical standards of society on the model of the state of Medina put in place by the Prophet (pbuh).

A number of prominent Muslim scholars attended the program on Sunday, which aimed to educate the younger generation about the Seerat of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

Prominent scholars included Sheikh Abdullah bin Bayyah, Dr Timothy Winter / Abdal Hakim Murad, Dr Seyyed Hossein Nasr, Dr Recep Senturk, Dr Osman Bakar, Shaykh Hamza Yusuf and Dr Chandra Muzaffar.

They stressed the need to tackle the problems emanating from globalization and the untamed plethora of information on the Internet through proper guidance of Muslim youth.

Sharing their stimulating views, they stressed that by creating adequate awareness of the Seerah and Sunnah of the Holy Prophet (peace be upon him), young Muslims should be educated to overcome the challenges of the present age. .

They responded to various questions posed by the Prime Minister on the unlimited availability of social media material, corruption, the increase in sexual offenses against women and children and other contemporary challenges facing youth and society. Muslim.

Globalization, free flow of cybernetic information; major challenges for Muslim youth: academics. never.

Young people must be taught that spirituality is a real phenomenon while worldly attractions are temporary.

Today the world is more precarious and dangerous for young people, he said, adding that young Muslims should be guided through teachings that are genuine and relate to current challenges.

Dr Nasr also denounced that in the West certain non-serious elements spoke of Islam in a negative tone, which amounted to attacking religion.

He argued that Islam offered solutions to today’s most pressing problems.

He said that Muslim countries are endowed with enormous resources and can use them to revive and preserve their culture on the basis of faith in religion.

Dr Nasr added that the solution to the current challenges could not be solved within 24 hours, as there was an urgent need for progressive awareness.

Globalization, free flow of cybernetic information; major challenges for young Muslims: Academics Shaykh Hamza Yusuf, an American scholar, responding to the Prime Minister’s question on corruption and the growing trend of crimes against women and children, agreed that these were the problems deep rooted in greed in a society.

Dr Yusuf further likened the problem of corruption to a bad apple that could rot a society.

He said the Holy Quran explained the problem of corruption and its impacts on individuals and society.

He added that Islam made men responsible for caring for women and children in a society, stressing that young people should be inculcated to honor women.

The Holy Prophet (PBUH) has always insisted on respecting and protecting women and children, he added.

Dr Timothy Winter / Abdal Hakim Murad from Cambridge, UK said providing cell phone information for younger generations was a real challenge for most societies around the world.

Young people had become addicted to certain unwanted content which caused permanent damage, he added.

He said internet use has now become a global phenomenon that should be addressed through global efforts.

He regretted that thousands of cases of harassment against women had been reported.

Dr Murad said that modernity has brought many problems and crises keep escalating and also referred to the Me Too movement started in the United States which reflected societal changes.

Dr Recep Senturk, Turkish scholar and President of USUL Academy, Turkey, said that in the face of global issues, young Muslims should be advised to adopt an ethic derived from the Sunnah of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

They should be encouraged to develop their intellectual independence by following the Sunnah and get rid of world hegemony, he added.

He said that the Holy Prophet (PBUH) had been an embodiment of blessing for all races and all ages.

Malaysian sociologist and thinker Dr Chandra Muzaffar suggested organizing conferences for Muslim youth so that they can participate, express themselves and express their position on contemporary challenges and solutions.

He said that during the climate change conference in Switzerland, the young participants expressed their anger at the climate issues and shared their thoughts.

Dr Chandra acknowledged that young Muslims have respect for the dignity of human beings, adding that the Holy Prophet (pbuh) brought together different people.

People all over the world should realize that all the burning issues in the world today are common challenges that Islam beautifully addressed centuries ago, he said.

Dr Osman Bakar, professor emeritus of philosophy at the University of Malaysia, said it was encouraging that university and college students were keen to learn more about spiritual traditions.

He emphasized the interreligious and intercultural dialogue which would bring stability in the future. The religion of Islam had emphasized interfaith harmony.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Bayyah, president of Fatwa Council UAE, said they live in an age of globalization and the invasion of social media, internet and other things that have had a huge impact on young people .

He suggested the idea of ​​young people seeking Sakinah, which meant peace of mind. It was the quality of the soul that helped remove restlessness from a person, he argued.

Sheikh Abdallah stressed the need to create a university for Muslim youth that could focus on teaching morals and ethics.

He said Pakistani youth should learn more about people like Allama Iqbal.

The prime minister hinted that he would hold a similar dialogue with leading academics in the future to get their insightful views on contemporary issues.

He said his idea of ​​establishing the Rehmatul-lil-Alameen National Authority in Pakistan was to unite human beings under the teachings of Seerah and raise the standards of morality and ethics in society.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aaj.tv/news/30275195 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos