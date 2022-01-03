Jokowi signs presidential decree, premium has not been withdrawn from the market

Jakarta, CNN Indonesia –

President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) modified the rules for the supply, distribution and price of fuel oil (BBM) Special assignment. This means that the government has not removed the 88 minimum octane fuel (RON) such as Premium of the market.

This is stated in Presidential Regulation number 117 of 2021 regarding the Third Amendment to Presidential Regulation number 191 of 2014 regarding the supply, distribution and retail price of fuel oil (BBM). The regulation was adopted on January 31, 2021.

Jokowi revised the regulations to reduce motor vehicle exhaust emissions, optimize the supply and distribution of fuel oil throughout Indonesia.

In the new regulation, Jokowi amends Articles 3 (3) and 3 (4). In Article 3 (3), Jokowi states that the BBM trust area covers the entire territory of the unitary state of the Republic of Indonesia.

Previously, BBM Trust Zone was excluded for Special Capital Region Jakarta Province, Banten Province, West Java Province, Central Java Province, East Java Province, Region Province special from Yogyakarta and the province of Bali.

Then in Article 3 (4), Jokowi also authorizes the Minister to determine the modifications of the trust fuel type and the headquarters area based on the results of a coordination meeting chaired by the Minister. which organizes the coordination, synchronization and control of the ministry. business in government administration in the economy.

Another change concerns the composition and the price formula, namely between article 21A and article 22, 2 articles are inserted, namely article 218 and article 21C.

Article 21B, paragraph (1), stipulates that in order to support clean and environmentally friendly energy, the type of RON 88 gasoline, such as Premium, which represents 50% of the volume of RON (90 ), such as Pertality supplied and distributed by the enterprise the entity receiving the allocation is treated as a special type of fuel. assignment from June 1, 2021 until determined by the Minister.

In addition, Article 21 B, paragraph (2), which governs the base price formula, the market index price and the retail price of 88 RON (premium) fuel oil as a component of the fuel oil forming gasoline type 90 RON refers to the provisions of RON type 88 as a special type of fuel allocation.

Later, the regulatory agency will verify the volume of the trust fuel type (paragraph 3), while the inspection and / or review of the premium volume calculation will be carried out by an authorized auditor.

Based on the results of the audit and / or the review of the auditor’s calculations, the Minister of Finance determines the compensation payment policy after coordination with the Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources and the Minister public enterprises (paragraph 5).

In the meantime, the compensation payment policy referred to in paragraph 5 is implemented in accordance with the financial capacity of the State.

Finally, the regulatory agency assigns missions to commercial entities receiving missions for the supply and distribution of special fuel for the mission.

In Article 21 C, President Jokowi instructs the Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources to develop and establish a roadmap for clean and environmentally friendly fuels, based on a meeting coordination chaired by the coordinating Minister of the Economy.

Previously, it had been reported that Premium and Pertalite would be phased out to support efforts to reduce carbon emissions.

PT Pertamina (Persero) President-Commissioner Basuki Tjahaja Purnama aka Ahok has hinted that Premium will be phased out this year. In addition, its contribution to the company’s sales is also low, around 6%.

Meanwhile, Pertamina CEO Nicke Widyawati has assured pertalite, endowed with RON 90, will not be withdrawn from the market in 2022.

Nicke said the plan complied with the provisions of the Ministry of Environment and Forestry (LHK) regulation number P20 / Menlhk / Setjen / Kum1 / 3/2017 regarding the quality standards of tailpipe emissions.

“This provision of the Minister of Environment and Forests in 2017 aims to reduce carbon emissions, it is recommended that the minimum amount of fuel sold be 91 RON,” Nicke said at the vice-president’s palace, Tuesday 28 / 12.

Nevertheless, the company received a mandate from President Joko Widodo to implement this provision considering the aspect of affordability for the community and the availability of supplies.

[Gambas:Video CNN]

(Fr)





