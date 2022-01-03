Poll: Majority of Britons think Boris Johnson is a Brexit liar – Foreign policy





As UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson (57) celebrates Brexit as a success for his country and for himself, voters have a completely different view: 57% believe Boris Johnson is a Brexit liar. Because: The promises of the Brexit campaign have not been kept. This is the result of an investigation carried out by the Savanta Institute on behalf of The independent. The survey also shows that a small majority of respondents (51%) would decide to rejoin the EU if it were voted again. However, there is a difference here between the young (EU fans) and the old (EU critics). 77% of 18-24 year olds wish to enter the EU! Exciting: 51% of Britons want a vote on a possible re-entry into the EU, 32% no longer want to talk about it. The survey also shows that Brexit is dividing the British people. 46% think the decision to leave the EU is good and 46% bad. More than half (51%) think Brexit has made accessing many goods and services more difficult, while 18% think availability has improved. One thing is clear: Britain has been hit particularly hard by bottlenecks in global deliveries. Supermarket shelves were often empty. One of the reasons also: Truck drivers missing from the EU. The fact that so many Britons are grappling with Brexit is no reason Prime Minister Johnson should not be celebrating. On Friday, he said: Our task since then has been to strengthen the benefits of Brexit so that we can be successful as a modern, vibrant and independent country. According to Johnson, bring back common sense. In the new year, my government will go further and faster to deliver on the Brexit promise and harness the enormous potential that our new freedoms bring with them. Former British Deputy Prime Minister and Brexit opponent Michael Heseltine (88) is against it. He told the Independent: The Brexit campaign was based on a number of emotional biases which created a climate of national frustration. The poll would reflect growing disappointment, continues Heseltine. Britain left the EU at the end of January 2020 and left the EU customs union and the internal market on January 1, 2021.

