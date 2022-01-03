This NSP cannot change the direction of Pakistan





Without cooperative ties with India, the Pakistani people might not have human security and a prosperous economy

At its 36th meeting on December 27, 2021, Pakistan’s National Security Committee (NSC) approved the country’s first-ever National Security Policy (NSP). In preparation for seven years, the NSP is designed to be a comprehensive national security framework and covers a five-year period from 2022 to 2026. The NSP aims to ensure the safety, security and dignity of Pakistani citizens. To achieve this goal, it places economic security at the heart of its concerns. Besides economic and military issues, the NSP also covers issues relating to foreign policy, terrorism, water security and demography. Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, who chaired the NSC meeting, called the NSP approval a historic moment. The Pakistani cabinet approved the NSP on December 28.

Marks a fundamental change

Significantly, a public version of the NSP has yet to be released. According to a press release from the Pakistani prime minister’s office, this will be done in due course. However, Pakistan’s national security adviser Moeed W. Yusuf said on December 28 that it would be done within a week to 10 days. If it were to be released soon, it would show that some sort of consensus has been reached between the elected government and the Pakistani military on the NSP. A delay, however, could be a sign of remaining difficulties.

But even though the military is ostensibly on board, the question is whether it is willing to divert Pakistan, in the real sense, from being a tough military security state into one where the military competes for resources. with other state institutions and the decision is taken by the political leadership. The logic of giving primacy to the economy is that national policies will be oriented by the allocation of resources towards development. This would mark a fundamental change in the leadership of Pakistan, as it would reduce the demand for resources from the military.

It’s the army first

The Pakistani military has always claimed the country’s income first. It has never been able to fully shed light on defense spending. Moreover, it also does not allow examination of its vast network of commercial enterprises and real estate for the benefit of its officers and men. From time to time, some officers have emphasized the importance of geo-economics, but the military has seldom shown any willingness to divert defense resources to other areas. And, he convinced the majority of people that sacrifices must be made for national defense because of external enemies, mainly India, and internal ones.

Over 40 years ago, during the time of Pakistani President Zia-ul-Haqs, a Pakistani comparing India to his own country told me that his country’s military controlled everything in the name of defense, but what does she really defend if not herself? Despite the passage of time and the global and regional geopolitical transformation, the veracity of the assertion of my interlocutors is also true today. So, if the NSP is to mark a substantial change in Pakistan’s systems and governance, the first step must be the transparency of actual military spending and the dismantling of what courageous Pakistani scholar Ayesha Siddiqa calls Mil. Inc. It doesn’t seem. be on the horizon.

Indian obsession

In the context of NPS, the question Pakistan must also ask itself is, will it ever be able to ensure human security for its people and put the country on the path to normality and growth without radically changing its way? Indian politics? As a product of the two nation theory, Pakistan has defined its very identity to put it crudely but bluntly: it is what India is not. Almost 75 years after its creation, Pakistan continues its search for a positive identity that will allow it to give up its Indian obsession. His so-called commitment to the Kashmir cause is a subset of his overall negative approach to India. This deep hostility prevented him from adopting a rational policy towards India. Rational approaches would have allowed it to legally adhere to its positions but to have virtually links with India in areas that would be in its national interest.

An example of his irrational approach is the position he took on the Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) issue after the constitutional changes of August 5, 2019. Pakistan could have maintained its position on J&K and yet traded with it. India because it was in his best interests. do this. Instead, he decided to suspend the abbreviated business relationship that existed. Countries can take selective approaches to register protests. A sacrifice of interest is particularly futile when such a sacrifice does not yield results as it obviously did not, from Pakistan’s perspective, on J&K developments after 2019.

While Pakistan’s ideology and mindset prevents it from developing realistic ties with India, it also affects its social development and the country’s economic management in addition to draining development resources. towards defense. Pakistan aspires to become a society imbued with moderate Islamic faith. However, its security apparatus actively sought to use Islamism against India. This has led him to bow to violent sectarian groups and marginalize progressive elements of civil society. The culture of Islamism is exemplified by the veneration of the tomb of Mumtaz Qadri, the assassin of the governor of Punjab Salman Taseer. It is astonishing that Qadri, who was executed for the crime of murdering a person he was required to protect, was praised by millions for serving the cause of Islam by killing the perceived Taseer as a sympathizer with an accused of blasphemy. There is another aspect. Islamist forces are also allies of the feudal elements of the Pakistani political elite and together they support hostile and irrational policies towards India, including in the economic and commercial sectors.

China as an anchor

The natural economic partner of a country like Pakistan is a big neighbor. This is especially true at a time when economies are not barricaded as some were for decades in the second half of the previous century. Categorically refusing to open trade with India, Pakistan has turned to other economic and trading partners of which China is by far the most important. The security relationship was the anchor of Sino-Pakistani relations. Now Pakistan is hoping that China will offer to help transform its economy. He expects the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) mechanisms to play a crucial role through connectivity, port development, power generation and other investments. All of this can be useful but cannot replace integration into a large neighboring economy.

This can only happen with the opening of trade and connectivity with India. More than 25 years ago, Chinese President Jiang Zemin, in an address to the Pakistani Senate, spoke of the need to temporarily suspend disputes so that they do not affect interstate relations. He may have mentioned this in the context of China-South Asia relations, but those comments also applied to Pakistan’s approaches to its neighbors. But Jiang Zemins’ words were simply ignored by Pakistanis. Today, the regional and international context having completely changed, it is unlikely that President Xi Jinping will give the same advice to Pakistan. However, this does not erode the veracity of Jiang Zemins’ views.

So, regardless of what the NSP may say, the Pakistani people can have neither human security nor prosperous economy without cooperative ties with India. That the Pakistani army and the political elite do not want to have. The NSP, therefore, cannot change Pakistan’s unhappy direction.

Vivek Katju is a retired Indian Foreign Service Officer

