China calls for Xi Jinping to be consecrated

When he became president of China nine years ago, Xi Jinping made the final decision to consolidate his political strategy defined decades ago: to become a leader comparable to Mao Zedong, the founder of this People’s Republic.

Member of the Chinese Communist Party since 1974, his political career has been meteoric since since his appointment as governor of Fujian province (1999), he has held the position of community secretary in Zhejiang province where his key role In the industrialization of this region propelled him onto the national stage, carrying him to the same post, but to Shanghai in 2006 and, a year later, to become a member of the CPC Central Committee, the country’s highest political body.

With a nation in full economic openness and part of this select club of thought and decision-making, Jinping began to introduce his new political theory (the same one that is taught to students and students today) around the modernization of the country. , maintaining the same principles. Deng Xiaoping’s reforms, but with a deeper and above all very personal approach.

With that andSince then, he has created a cult of his leadership which not only allowed him to downplay his rivals but also to rise to power in 2013, where he remains and endures indefinitely after receiving Party support last November, at the occasion of the celebration of his century. of existence, and to be ratified in the middle of this year at the XXth Congress of the Chinese Communist Party.

Since taking over as head of the country, the 68-year-old leader has concentrated power in his hands and amended the Constitution so that he can continue to rule for more than two terms. But not only that, according to sinologist experts, he rewrote the history of his Communist Party to assert himself as the undisputed leader who will lead the country to be a superpower in a few decades thanks to its political strategy defined as a socialism with the characteristics Chinese for a new era.

And this new history of the Communist Party written by Jinping was endorsed in the recent celebration of 100 years of political community with the approval of a resolution, where it is emphasized that the “mistakes” are mentioned to be forgotten, and above all, the importance of the “new era” led by the current president is underlined.

This is the third time that the Communist Party has issued a resolution on its history. The first was promoted by Mao Zedong in 1945, when he took the leadership of the party, the second Den Xiaoping in 1981, after eliminating the heirs of Mao, who died in 1976.

In this new text of 36,000 ideograms, reference is made to the errors of Mao, who was in power in China from the founding of the Communist Republic in 1949 until his death in 1976.

In the late 1950s, Mao Zedong launched a policy of forced industrialization called the “Great Leap Forward” that plunged the country into starvation. Combined with the collectivization of the territory, this policy has caused the death of 30 to 70 million Chinese, according to various studies published abroad.

The CCP’s new story ignores the famine and limits itself to “such mistakes as the campaign for the ‘great leap forward’ and the movement for the creation of people’s communes.”

Marginalized after the failure of economic policy, Mao resumed the offensive in 1966 with the “Cultural Revolution” against the CCP apparatus which lasted until his death.

The Cultural Revolution was “a disaster for the country and the people, and it created an internal chaos that lasted ten years, which caused the Party, the country and the people the most serious setbacks and losses since the founding. of the new China ”, affirms the new text of history.

“Comrade Mao Zedong made a totally wrong assessment of the national class situation and the political situation of the Party and the country,” the document sums up.

In 1981, the previous resolution went further by denouncing Maosmo, stating that the Grand Helmsman, as the official press called Mao, had a “negative 30%” balance.

The text mainly denounced the cult of the personality that surrounded Mao, a mention that does not appear in the resolution of 2021.

Reinterpretations

On the repression of demonstrators on Tiananmen Square in Beijing in 1989, a taboo subject in China in 2021, it is mentioned, but without mentioning the victims.

“In the spring and summer of 1989, the international macroclimate and the national microclimate created by the support and instigation of hostile, anti-communist and anti-socialist international forces caused serious political unrest in our country,” sums up the new text.

“Relying on the people, the Party and the government fought the unrest with a clearly defined position and succeeded in safeguarding the power of the socialist state and defending the fundamental interests of the people,” he said.

And the rest of this rewritten history refers to the new era of Xi Jinping, who has been in power for only nine years and monopolizes two-thirds of the vast text that covers a century of history.

Thus, his name is cited 22 times, more than that of Mao which appears 18 times and that of Xiaoping, architect of the reforms which made China the second economic power in the world, which is only mentioned six times. Meanwhile, his still-living predecessors, Hu Jintao and Jiang Zemin, are each summoned only once.

The current ruler appears to be Mao’s main heir, at the head of a country that aspires to become the world’s leading power.

Xi Jinping is at the “core” of the CCP, and “Xi Jinping’s thought” has “decisive significance for the development of the Party’s cause” and “the momentum of the historic process of the great revitalization of the Chinese nation,” said -it.resolution.

This brand new historical legitimacy reinforces Xi Jinping’s plan to succeed one another at the head of the Party, and therefore of the country, as will happen in Congress in the middle of the year..

Irreversible advance

A few days before this political conclave, Xi Jinping delivered a moving speech at the Tiananmen Gate on the occasion of the Party’s centenary, in which he argued that the Chinese people have risen up and that their ascent, after more than a century of underdevelopment and invasions is irreversible. . “

Referring to the Opium Wars, Western colonialism, and the Japanese invasion (1931-1945), Jinping praised the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) for improving living standards and restoring national pride.

“The Chinese people will never allow foreign forces to intimidate and oppress them. Anyone who does so runs the risk of being wiped out in front of a Great Wall of steel built by 1.4 billion Chinese,” he said. he declared, in front of a crowd of young people and members. party gathered in Tiananmen Square, praising hundreds of millions of Chinese lifted out of poverty in just a few decades.

The great renaissance of the Chinese nation has entered an irreversible historical process China is proclaiming itself more and more a superpower, he added, which, according to the professor of the Chinese University of Hong Kong, Willy Lam , is a strong message to the West: any initiative cutting off China is doomed to failure. “

This exaltation of nationalism strengthens Jinping’s leadership within the Asian giant while abroad criticism grows for his repressive policies in the regions of Xingjiang (Uyghur minority), Tibet and Hong Kong.

But that does not detract from its leadership and its political strength. Xi Jinping is the figure who traces the course of Chinese history. Today is your recent past, your present, but above all your future. With an authority already indisputable and which will be ratified by the XXth Congress of the Communist Party in a few months, the main question is: how far to go? /