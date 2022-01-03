Polls show Americans still deeply fear democracy a year after the Capitol riots





WASHINGTON – A year after the violent assault on the U.S. Capitol, Americans remain deeply concerned about the health of their democracy, and about a third say violence against the government can sometimes be justified, according to two polls released on Sunday.

The Jan. 6 attack on the seat of Congress, led by supporters of Donald Trump, was “a harbinger of increasing political violence”, and American democracy “is under threat”, say two-thirds of people surveyed for a CBS News poll.

Meanwhile, Americans’ “pride” in their democracy has fallen sharply, from 90 percent in 2002 to 54 percent today, according to a Washington Post / University of Maryland survey.

As the Jan. 6 anniversary approaches, polls offer specific concerns: CBS found that 28% of those polled believe force can be used to defend an election outcome, while 34 % told the Washington Post that sometimes violent action against the government can be justified – the highest percentage in decades.

The results underscore the seemingly almost irreconcilable views that divide American society, which President Joe Biden – who took office 14 days after the Capitol riots – has vowed to overcome.

Two-thirds of Trump’s supporters continue to believe his baseless accusation that Biden is not the legitimately elected president.

Supporters of then-President Donald Trump attempt to break through a police barrier at the Capitol in Washington, January 6, 2021. (John Minchillo / AP)

Trump had addressed thousands of supporters shortly before the assault on Capitol Hill, telling them the election had been “rigged” and that they should “fight like hell.”

Some 60% of those polled say Trump bears a heavy responsibility for the invasion of Capitol Hill just as lawmakers were to certify Biden’s victory.

Coordinated efforts

Again, opinion follows partisan lines: 83% of Trump’s voters placed his level of responsibility at only “some” or “none,” the Post’s investigation found.

And 26% of Americans want him to run again in 2024, according to CBS.

A select House of Representatives committee spent months working to establish the roles and accountability of those who instigated or may have organized the protest.

Despite the limited cooperation from Trump’s inner circle, the panel conducted more than 300 interviews and collected thousands of documents.

“We’ve discovered some things that are really worrying us, things like people trying to… undermine the integrity of our democracy,” panel chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson said on ABC on Sunday.

“It seemed like a coordinated effort on the part of a number of people to undermine the elections,” he said.

In this Jan. 6, 2021 photo, Trump supporters attempt to breach a police barrier on Capitol Hill in Washington. As Congress prepared to affirm the victory of President-elect Joe Biden, thousands of people gathered to show their support for President Donald Trump and his allegations of electoral fraud. (AP Photo / John Minchillo, file)

“It could be people from the executive. It could be people from the Department of Defense… and very wealthy people. “

He said he would not hesitate to pass any evidence of illegality to the Justice Department.

Liz Cheney, one of only two Republicans on the panel, strongly condemned Trump on Sunday for waiting hours before urging rioters on Capitol Hill to step down.

He could have easily made such a call, she told ABC.

“He failed to do it. It is hard to imagine a greater and more serious dereliction of duty.

